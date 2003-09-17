from the wait-for-the-fingerprints dept.
Footprints on Greek island are 5.7 million years old
Fossil footprints laid down more than five million years ago in what is now Crete could belong to a previously unknown primate, and perhaps even an ancient hominin — an animal more closely related to humans than to chimps.
Per Ahlberg at Uppsala University in Sweden and his colleagues identified more than 50 fossil traces in an area less than 4 metres square. The animal responsible for the prints — left some 5.7 million years ago — was probably claw-less, bipedal, walked on the soles of its feet, and had other hominin-like characteristics.
Also at Uppsala University:
Human feet have a very distinctive shape, different from all other land animals. The combination of a long sole, five short forward-pointing toes without claws, and a hallux ("big toe") that is larger than the other toes, is unique. The feet of our closest relatives, the great apes, look more like a human hand with a thumb-like hallux that sticks out to the side.
[...] The new footprints, from Trachilos in western Crete, have an unmistakably human-like form. This is especially true of the toes. The big toe is similar to our own in shape, size and position; it is also associated with a distinct 'ball' on the sole, which is never present in apes. The sole of the foot is proportionately shorter than in the Laetoli prints, but it has the same general form. In short, the shape of the Trachilos prints indicates unambiguously that they belong to an early hominin, somewhat more primitive than the Laetoli trackmaker. They were made on a sandy seashore, possibly a small river delta, whereas the Laetoli tracks were made in volcanic ash.
Possible hominin footprints from the late Miocene (c. 5.7 Ma) of Crete? (DOI: 10.1016/j.pgeola.2017.07.006) (DX)
(Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Monday September 04, @09:02AM (2 children)
Maybe now, but seriously, this is a bit of a stretch, especially for ancient times. Crete was it's own civilization, you may have heard of it, it was called Minoan Culture. In fact, we Greeks may have had a hand in bringing it down, if you take the myth of Theseus seriously. Killed the Minotaur, you know, Mino- from Minos, the king of Crete? Who Minoan Civilization is named after? But that is not important now. As St. Paul (he was a Tarusian, you know) once said, all Cretans are liars, and it is true because one of them once walked that way, and it left fossils. So clearly I cannot choose the wine in front of me!
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Monday September 04, @09:45AM (1 child)
5.7 million years ago there was no Minoan, Greek or any other kind of civilization.
It is still interesting that the geographic area, that would one day become Greece, may have been part of the cradle of humanity, however. We Greeks claim that we have invented everything, giving the lights of civilization to humanity. (When are they going to return them to us?) It would now seem that this "everything" may have included humanity itself!
Although you are right about Mycenaean Greeks destroying the Minoan civilization, the verdict on whether the Minoans were Greeks or not is still on. Although the Linear A script has not been deciphered, there is one word written in it, for which we are certain of its meaning, and it seems to be Greek: ku-ro. It probably means "total", because it precedes sums of preceding numbers and could well be the Greek word οὗλον (= all, whole).
Oh, and the liar from Crete was Epimenides [wikipedia.org], not St. Paul.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @09:47AM
The Greeks invented romance, yes, but the Italians introduced it to women.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Monday September 04, @09:05AM
Maybe he doesn't remember, but I can say: It was our aristarchus.
Let him know if you find his sandals there somewhere, he lost them and then wandered, barefoot, in the area for literally ages looking for them.
In vain though, they were nowhere to be found... and this got our aristarchus thinking; a thing that he never stopped doing.
After a while, he emigrated from Crete in frustration - since those days, he thinks (in between others philosophical thoughts) that it was the alt-right that stole his sandals.
