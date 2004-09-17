Stories
How Coca Cola's 3D Times Square Advertising Sign Works

posted by martyb on Monday September 04, @04:01PM   Printer-friendly
from the sweet-brown-fizzy-water dept.
Hardware

tonyPick writes:

Hackaday has an article about a 3D advertising sign in Times Square.

Coca-Cola has updated their sign in Times Square, and this one has a mesmerizing 3D aspect to it, giving the spooky feeling you get from watching buildings curl up into the sky in the movie, Inception. That 3D is created by breaking the sign up into a 68’x42′ matrix of 1760 LED screens that can be independently extended out toward the viewer and retracted again. Of course, we went hunting for implementation details

The article looks at the available information on the display modules, and the control of the sign. It also has links to video of the sign in action from the designers, Radius displays

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @04:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @04:15PM (#563479)

    I am Wilford Brimley and I would like to talk to you for a few minutes about diabeetus. About diabeetus and how it has affected me and my life.

  • (Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Monday September 04, @04:35PM

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Monday September 04, @04:35PM (#563482) Journal

    Awesome. Pointless.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @04:39PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @04:39PM (#563483)

    Reading the hackaday article, it seems they have patented putting LEDs on the fronts of filing cabinet drawers (effectively). Of course there are a number of improvements, the drawers move in and out under program control...and they have at least tried to make the whole thing weather proof (an ice storm might be a problem?)

    In the comments, someone claims to know that it was all programmed in Delphi (Pascal).

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @05:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @05:01PM (#563493)

    No amount of advertising will change the fact that:

    1 - Is bad for your health.
    2 - Tastes like shit.

  • (Score: 2) by richtopia on Monday September 04, @05:19PM

    by richtopia (3160) on Monday September 04, @05:19PM (#563497) Homepage Journal

    I'm curious what the expected lifetime is of these. They seem to be cantilevered slides, with probably thousands of actuations a day (if we guess once every ten seconds, we are looking at around 8000). In New York exposed to the elements. I know advertising in Times Square is hot and probably changes out rapidly, but this display cost a lot of money and I would guess Coke plans on using it for a long time.

