Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

SpaceX Successfully Tests Falcon Heavy First Stage Cores

posted by martyb on Monday September 04, @01:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the get-ready-to-rumble dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

SpaceX has successfully tested all three of its Falcon Heavy first stage cores ahead of a planned maiden launch in November:

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is hoping to launch his company's Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in November, and with just a couple of months to go, the company announced that it has completed testing on all three of the rocket's first stage cores.

In the tweet, the company says that three first stage cores have completed their testing, and showed off a video of a static test of one of the cores. The company conducted its first static test of the Falcon Heavy's main core in May.

More about SpaceX's big year.

[For more abut the Falcon Heavy, see SpaceX and Wikipedia. --Ed.]

Original Submission


«  President Trump Nominates Congressman Jim Bridenstine to Lead NASA
SpaceX Successfully Tests Falcon Heavy First Stage Cores | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.