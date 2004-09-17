17/09/04/014256 story
from the get-ready-to-rumble dept.
SpaceX has successfully tested all three of its Falcon Heavy first stage cores ahead of a planned maiden launch in November:
[For more abut the Falcon Heavy, see SpaceX and Wikipedia. --Ed.]
