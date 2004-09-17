from the wash-your-hands dept.
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/09/03/548299633/san-diego-declares-health-emergency-amid-hepatitis-a-outbreak
San Diego's homeless population has been hit hardest by the highly contagious hepatitis A virus.
The outbreak, which began in November, has spread after vaccination and educational programs in the city failed to reduce the infection rate. The virus attacks the liver.
The public health declaration bolsters the county Health and Human Services Agency's ability to request state assistance to fund new sanitation measures. Areas with high concentrations of homeless people will receive dozens of portable hand-washing stations. Health workers will also use bleached-spiked water for power-washing contaminated surfaces.
Dr. Wilma Wooten, the San Diego Public Health Officer who signed the declaration into law on Friday, says the sanitation precautions are modeled after similar programs in other Southern California cities - including Los Angeles.
Also at Voice of San Diego, The San Diego Union-Tribune, and LA Times.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 04, @06:54PM
This IS one of the consequences of allowing uncontrolled illegal aliens pass through the county. Few of the nations that those illegals come from have the health standards that the US enjoys. It means nothing for them to spread their random diseases around the world. In fact, it's a bit of revenge, against the Euros, who introduced such diseases as polio, measles, smallpox, and more to the continent ~500 years ago. In the US, they have phones smarter than the users, LMAO!!
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
