Human antidepressants are building up in the brains of bass, walleye and several other fish common to the Great Lakes region, scientists say. In a new study, researchers detected high concentrations of these drugs and their metabolized remnants in the brain tissue of 10 fish species found in the Niagara River. [...] "These active ingredients from antidepressants, which are coming out from wastewater treatment plants, are accumulating in fish brains," Aga says. "It is a threat to biodiversity, and we should be very concerned.
[...] "The levels of antidepressants found do not pose a danger to humans who eat the fish, especially in the U.S., where most people do not eat organs like the brain," Singh says. "However, the risk that the drugs pose to biodiversity is real, and scientists are just beginning to understand what the consequences might be."
[...] The highest concentration of a single compound was found in a rock bass, which had about 400 nanograms of norsertraline — a metabolite of sertraline, the active ingredient in Zoloft — per gram of brain tissue. This was in addition to a cocktail of other compounds found in the same fish, including citalopram, the active ingredient in Celexa, and norfluoxetine, a metabolite of the active ingredient in Prozac and Sarafem. More than half of the fish brain samples had norsertraline levels of 100 nanograms per gram or higher. In addition, like the rock bass, many of the fish had a medley of antidepressant drugs and metabolites in their brains.
Evidence that antidepressants can change fish behavior generally comes from laboratory studies that expose the animals to higher concentrations of drugs than what is found in the Niagara River. But the findings of the new study are still worrisome: The antidepressants that Aga's team detected in fish brains had accumulated over time, often reaching concentrations that were several times higher than the levels in the river.
Also at Detroit Free Press.
Selective Uptake and Bioaccumulation of Antidepressants in Fish from Effluent-Impacted Niagara River (DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.7b02912) (DX)
(Score: 4, Funny) by Snotnose on Monday September 04, @11:50PM
Fish 1: Hey bud, wanna go check out that school?
Fish 2: I dunno man, just not feeling it
Fish 1: WTF? Fertile females, dozens of them!
Fish 2: What's on TV?
Fish 1: TV? What's TV? Lets get laid you nerdy asshole!
Fish 2: I wish I was in an aquarium.
Fish 1: An aquarium? WTF? You wanna be a, a, a, phfft, A PET!
Fish 2: Hey, look! A worm! Looks tasty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @12:10AM
It's a threat to biodiversity? Good. We need to go back to biomeritocracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @12:31AM (1 child)
They shouldn't feel too bad about all the plastic they're eating [gizmodo.com].
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 05, @12:53AM
Plastic eating fish - oceans.
Prozac-fish-nation - Great Lakes.
How's the above relevant? Well, one needs to know what kind of bait to use depending on the fishing spot (grin)
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday September 05, @12:44AM (2 children)
Not that I'm trying to minimize the problem here, but if the stuff concentrates only in the brains, just avoid fish-head recipes. Yes, I know this means no more authentic canh chua and similar, but if the body wall meat is okay then I wouldn't worry tooooo much. The plastic they're eating has me more worried honestly.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by EvilSS on Tuesday September 05, @12:49AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @12:57AM
So they report anti-depressant contamination them in all tissues tested. I didn't read the paper so can't say anything beyond that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @12:54AM
Sorry, it's our fault. Our two cities are the worst for urban decay, and we're right on the Great Lakes. Those of us who have nowhere else to go need antidepressants to cope with our shitty lives.
