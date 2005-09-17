from the Is-that-a-PC-in-your-pocket-or... dept.
Ockel will sell a smartphone-sized (phablet-sized?) Windows 10 PC that includes full DisplayPort, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet ports:
The Sirius A is easily as tall as, if not slightly taller than, my 6-inch smartphones, the Mate 9 and LG V30, and the requirements for PC ports means that it is also wider, particularly on one side which has two USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI 1.4 port, a DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet (alongside internal WiFi) and two different ways to charge, via USB Type-C or with the bundled wall adaptor. The new model was a bit heavier than the prototype from last year, namely because this one had a battery inside – an 11Wh / 3500 mAh battery, good for 3-4 hours of video consumption I was told. The weight of the prototype was around 0.7 lbs, or just over 320 grams. This is 2-2.5x a smartphone, but given that I carry two smartphones anyway, it wasn't so much of a big jump (from my perspective).
Perhaps the reason for such a battery life number comes from the chipset: Ockel is using Intel's Cherry Trail Atom platform here, in the Atom x7-Z8750. This is a quad-core 1.60-2.60 GHz processor, with a rated TDP of 2W. It uses Intel's Gen8 graphics, which has native H.264 decode but only hybrid HEVC and VP9, which is likely to draw extra power. The reason for Cherry Trail is one of time and available parts – Intel has not launched a 2W equivalent processor with its new Atom cores, and also Ockel has been designing the system for over a year, meaning that parts would have had to have been locked down. That aside, they see the device more as a tool for professionals that need a full windows device but do not want to carry a laptop. With Windows 10 in play, Ockel says, the separate PC and tablet modes take care of a number of pain points with Windows touch screen interactions.
Note the vaguely triangular shape.
Indiegogo project funded in November 2016.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @07:27AM
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday September 05, @08:18AM
https://www.minipcdb.com/ [minipcdb.com]
The form factor started out with the MK802 tv sticks and shifted towards a box once the market had enough monitors with VESA mounts. Around when Windows 10 tablets failed to sell despite Intel deliberately sabotaging Bay Trail functionality under Linux [kernel.org], OEMs realized Microsoft's free Windows Home licensing extends to all devices under 9". So, they ripped the batteries from their existing tablet designs, fattened up the case giving it a little angle and stuck a fan on the CPU for some extra peace of mind. Some even thrown in 2.5" HDDs or added an Ethernet port.
Anyhow, Intel never made any money off those shitty Atom minipcs so eventually they gave up on Atom altogether. Still, there still stocks of those CPUs in the market so you see a few no-name OEMs gluing together some units and shipping them to market around the holiday seasons. There were also a few ChromeOS devices that made a better use of those but they're all just as anemic as the Windows ones.
Anyhow, to this day mainline Linux is horrible on those platforms. Even if the CPU somehow doesn't crash with later Atoms, you're usually missing either the wifi or bluetooth drivers. And that's if you're lucky enough to have a functioning SD card reader or even internal EMMC storage access. There were a few exceptions, but nothing that was priced fairly when compared to the equivalent Windows tablets.
compiling...
Reply to This