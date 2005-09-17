17/09/05/0236250 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday September 05, @09:10AM
from the What's-in-YOUR-wallet? dept.
from the What's-in-YOUR-wallet? dept.
Bitcoin peaks above $5,000 for first time
Bitcoin has crossed the $5,000 (£3,862) threshold for the first time. The virtual currency peaked at $5,103.91 in the early hours of Saturday, according to CoinDesk's price index. The record high helped push the total value of publicly traded crypto-currencies - including Ethereum and the Bitcoin-offshoot Bitcoin Cash - to more than $176bn. However, there has since been a sell-off. At time of writing, Bitcoin was 12% off its peak, at $4,485.
According to coindesk.com, one Bitcoin is worth $4085.63 at this moment (20170905_023428 UTC).
Value of One Bitcoin Hits $5,000... Briefly | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.