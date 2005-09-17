Stories
Value of One Bitcoin Hits $5,000... Briefly

takyon writes:

Bitcoin peaks above $5,000 for first time

Bitcoin has crossed the $5,000 (£3,862) threshold for the first time. The virtual currency peaked at $5,103.91 in the early hours of Saturday, according to CoinDesk's price index. The record high helped push the total value of publicly traded crypto-currencies - including Ethereum and the Bitcoin-offshoot Bitcoin Cash - to more than $176bn. However, there has since been a sell-off. At time of writing, Bitcoin was 12% off its peak, at $4,485.

According to coindesk.com, one Bitcoin is worth $4085.63 at this moment (20170905_023428 UTC).

