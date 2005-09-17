from the will-it-cool-my-beer? dept.
New water-cooling solar panels could lower the cost of air conditioning by 20%
Most of us have heard of solar water heaters. Now there's a solar water cooler, and the technology may sharply lower the cost of industrial-scale air conditioning and refrigeration.
The new water coolers are panels that sit atop a roof, and they're made of three components. The first is a plastic layer topped with a silver coating that reflects nearly all incoming sunlight, keeping the panel from heating up in the summer sun. The plastic layer sits atop the second component, a snaking copper tube. Water is piped through the tube, where it sheds heat to the plastic. That heat is then radiated out by the plastic at a wavelength in the middle region of the infrared (IR) spectrum, which is not absorbed by the atmosphere and instead travels all the way to outer space. Finally, the whole panel is encased in a thermally insulating plastic housing that ensures nearly all the heat radiated away comes from the circulating water and not the surrounding air.
Researchers at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, recently placed three water cooling panels—each 0.37 square meters—atop a building on campus and circulated water through them at a rate of 0.2 liters every minute. They report today in Nature Energy that their setup cooled the water as much as 5°C below the ambient temperature over 3 days of testing [DOI: 10.1038/nenergy.2017.143] [DX]. They then modeled how their panels would behave if integrated into a typical air conditioning unit for a two-story building in Las Vegas, Nevada. The results: Their setup would lower the building's air conditioning electrical demand by 21% over the summer.
(Score: 2) by Bill Evans on Tuesday September 05, @12:25PM
According to this writeup, they're not really solar panels, are they? They're just panels that sit on the roof, and don't depend on the sun for anything, and certainly not for generating electricity.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 05, @12:55PM
Three panels, each roughly 1/3 of a square meter. So, one square meter of paneling, or close enough for estimation. In the model, did they use an entire roof, or just their square meter of cooling panel? A typical roof ranges between 10 square yards (small home) to about 30 yards (fairly large home) and as much as 50 yards (big home, with built on garage). So, how does this thing work out if you put several square yards of paneling on your roof? They're plastic anyway, just make them roughly one square yard, and interlockiing, and use them for roofing material. Just cover the entire home with them!!
Yeah, I know, roofs don't typically come in multiples of yards, or meters, there will be cutting involved, which may destroy the panels. Then again, roofs can be altered to some degree, to make the panels fit.
