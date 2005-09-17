from the sad-way-to-go dept.
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after killing his wife during what he claims was a dream. Audio from a 911 call the man made has been released:
A Raleigh, North Carolina, man accused of killing his wife told a 911 dispatcher that he took too much cold medicine and woke up to find her "dead on the floor."
Early Friday morning, Matthew Phelps, 28, called 911 and told the dispatcher, "I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she's dead on the floor." "I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed," Phelps said. "I think I did it." "I can't believe this," he said.
The Raleigh Police Department released the audio from the 911 call but redacted some information and altered the caller's voice.
Phelps told 911, "I took more medicine than I should have." He said he "took Coricidin Cough & Cold," explaining, "a lot of times I can't sleep at night." The dispatcher asked if the victim was awake, and Phelps responded, "She's not breathing. Oh my God."
Coricidin Cough & Cold is made by Bayer. It contains an antihistamine, chlorpheniramine maleate, and a cough suppressant, dextromethorphan hydrobromide. Dextromethorphan (DXM) is used recreationally for its dissociative effects.
Bayer, the makers of Coricidin, said in a statement, "Bayer extends our deepest sympathies to this family." "Patient safety is our top priority, and we continually monitor adverse events regarding all of our products," Bayer said, adding, "There is no evidence to suggest that Coricidin is associated with violent behavior."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @02:07PM
Been involuntarily tripsitting an acquaintance on DXM once. The shit that guy talked... he seemed pretty mellow though. Even though he was barely able to construct coherent sentences, he seemed to just be enjoying the experience.
At one point, we were outside smoking. Literally in the few seconds it took me to stop watching him to put out my smoke, he managed to turn aggressive and threw a beverage container at a random passerby. Luckily he didn't score a direct hit, but as the container burst upon impact, it threw the colourful liquid all over the passer-by's clothing. Had some trouble explaining that away...
Never got an explanation for this event out of the guy. He didn't seem to know "why" either, although he had a memory of it happening.
