17/09/05/0527224 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 05, @04:55PM
from the will-it-become-dark? dept.
from the will-it-become-dark? dept.
The January rumours were true and on Friday Oracle laid off the core talent from the Solaris and SPARC teams, in effect finally killing what they had left of Sun Microsystems. When Oracle aquired Sun, there were a lot of valuable assets, each of which, except VirtualBox, has been squandered and abandoned. Simon Phipps enumerates the main ones and what happened to them.
Oracle Finally Killed Sun | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @04:56PM
Yeah so Dick Niggers.
You know we don't ever fuck no old pussy.
We fuck lots and lots of young pussy tho.
Dick Niggers gonna shoot ya in yo hot snatch.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Tuesday September 05, @05:03PM
Thebes tourism market plummets.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @05:03PM (1 child)
No I finally wrote a good song... Damn Oracle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_O1QKQCsGs [youtube.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @05:23PM
Kill The Sun
https://youtu.be/XUEo4jeP90c [youtu.be]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday September 05, @05:13PM (1 child)
Kudos to Oracle for finally freeing these enslaved developers! It was wrong to keep them bound in wage slavery this long, but it's good to see Oracle finally admitting its mistake and letting them go free. IBM also emancipated many of its servants, but way back in '03 [theonion.com]. Better late than never, I guess.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 05, @05:28PM
IBM has freed 10-15% of its (wage) slaves every year or two. They have been very proactive about this:
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/03/31/ibm_bloodbath_continues/ [theregister.co.uk]
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/03/23/0350234 [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by quacking duck on Tuesday September 05, @05:17PM
From the 2009 Oracle press release about the Sun acquisition [oracle.com]: “This is a fantastic day for Sun’s customers, developers, partners and employees across the globe, joining forces with the global leader in enterprise software to drive innovation and value across every aspect of the technology marketplace”
This is why I never, ever believe the corporate PR BS whenever one large company swallows up another large company.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @05:24PM
they finally did it. They killed the fucking sun.
Reply to This