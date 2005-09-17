Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Oracle Finally Killed Sun

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 05, @04:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the will-it-become-dark? dept.
Hardware Business Career & Education

canopic jug writes:

The January rumours were true and on Friday Oracle laid off the core talent from the Solaris and SPARC teams, in effect finally killing what they had left of Sun Microsystems. When Oracle aquired Sun, there were a lot of valuable assets, each of which, except VirtualBox, has been squandered and abandoned. Simon Phipps enumerates the main ones and what happened to them.

Original Submission


«  Strong Winds Found on Venus; Venusian Conditions Simulated on Earth
Oracle Finally Killed Sun | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)