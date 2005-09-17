from the not-cheating-=-not-trying dept.
Velonews has an update on a topic we covered previously.
It seems that the present method for checking for hidden motors involves an iPad with an external inductive sensor. This gives frequent false positives and as such the race officials tend to ignore it...
"Doctor Bernd Valeske inspected a bike slowly," read the article. "Halfway down the seat tube, he stops, the display reads 10 out of 10 intensity. Is the cylindrical battery truly here?
"Valeske continues, and surprise, the tablet shows another alarm, 10 out of 10, at another point in the same tube. Then a third one in the cassette and a fourth in the down tube."
Valeske put the frame under an X-ray that revealed the prohibited motor was only in the third location. The other alarms were just natural magnetic fields produced by the materials.
The article explained that the UCI's inspectors will let the bike pass in the case of such false positives because they are in a rush to test so many bicycles at the start of races. At the Tour de France, 22 teams of nine riders each raced. Riders each have one or two spare bikes.
Valeske passed the tablet over an induction magnet wheel that cost 20,000 euros. The display remained at zero as he passed the wheel and indicated it was "clean." An X-ray machine, however, showed the plates and wires of the high-tech motor.
Such wheels can produce 60 watts. Hidden frame motors may generate 250. The UCI has only caught one cheating cyclist in its reported 42,500 tests over two years. Belgian Femke Van den Driessche, then 19, was caught using a bike with a motor in its tube at the 2016 cyclocross worlds.
Related Stories
According to Velonews one of the bikes at the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, has been seized due to a "technical fraud", specifically the alleged discovery of a concealed electrical motor.
In what appears to be a first in cycling, the International Cycling Union confirmed that it had impounded the bike of Belgian rider Femke van den Driessche following the women's under-23 championship race Saturday.
The article quotes further details from a report on the Belgian TV network Sporza:
"After one lap of the world championships, UCI took Femke's bike in the pit area and tested it with some sort of tablet," said Sporza journalist Maarten Vangramberen. "The bike was immediately sealed and taken. The UCI then called in the Belgian federation. When the saddle was removed, there were electrical cables in the seat tube. When they wanted to remove the bottom bracket, which is normally not difficult, they could not because the crank was stuck. Inside there was a motor."
Also covered at Cycling Weekly and The Telegraph .
An earlier article in The Telegraph details the growing concerns and rumours about the possibility of hidden electrical motors in competitive cycling.
"UCI" is the "Union Cycliste Internationale" the world governing body for competitive cycling, and as usual Wikipedia has everything you ever wanted to know about Cyclo-cross.
How Bike Motors Work
An Anonymous Coward writes:
Hidden motors on bikes have been around for a few years. This link gives a decent understanding of how they work.
One giveaway is to weigh the bike. Most carbon fiber road bikes are right down on the minimum weight limit, and even this lightweight motor/battery adds about 1.8kg or ~4 pounds. No serious roadie would be caught on a 20 pound bike these days...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 05, @11:16PM (1 child)
Expose the bike to a condition that would destroy a motor, or have them assemble the entire bike in front of Cycling officials.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 05, @11:25PM
Expose the bike to a condition that would destroy a motor
Yeah, they could dunk them in mineral water. Should be conductive enough to short everything out. Might start a hazardous battery fire though
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent