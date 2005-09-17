First published over a century ago in 1896, the Atlas has not experienced many updates. There have been numerous fundamental changes in our world since the most recent in 1975/1987 (Volume I/Volume II), including the emergence of the Internet and the invention of cellular phones with cameras. Important advancements in scientific understanding, too, have come about. The time was ripe for a new version.

Today’s high-quality cameras and modern technology can deliver an abundance of excellent photographic examples of clouds and all other meteorological phenomena, providing better images for the Atlas than ever before. This allows us to present more phenomena, and to illustrate variation in their appearance with different locations and viewing conditions.

In an age where the Internet has become a primary resource, the new edition will also give the Cloud Atlas a strong online presence. Without this, many alternative atlases have appeared online. This threatens the global standardization of cloud classification, which is one of the primary reasons for the existence of the International Cloud Atlas.

[...] The new, 2017 edition of the International Cloud Atlas brings this important document into the digital era. It provides professional and amateur observers of clouds and other meteors with an online resource that can be used as a reference, a training tool and a source of stunning images and descriptions. In addition, it updates and strengthens the language used to classify and report cloud and meteor observations, ensuring the consistency and clear communication that is essential to this field.

You can access the 2017 International Cloud Atlas at www.wmocloudatlas.org