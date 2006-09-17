from the plumb-disgusting dept.
Australian Brodcasting Corporation reveals that Mario is no longer working as a plumber, according to Nintendo's Japanese site (as translated by kotaku)!
In a recently updated Mario profile, the company's website said "Mario was once a plumber ... but that was a long time ago."
"All around sporty, whether it's tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago," the website said.
Although the games rarely feature Mario utilising his plumbing skills, the sudden announcement of his retirement has shocked fans and left many feeling betrayed.
"If Mario doesn't work as a plumber, then why is he dressed like one?" several fans asked.
[...] "The game's stage was a construction site, so we made him into basically a carpenter," creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who is also responsible for Donkey Kong and Zelda, said in a 2011 interview.
"[In Super Mario Bros] we brought in Luigi and a lot of the game was played underground so we made him to fit that setting and, we decided he could be a plumber."
"The scenario dictates his role."
The twitterverse is raging:
- Imagine if Mario was your actual plumber though. Come back from making him a cup of tea and find him jumping on your pet tortoise.
- It's Labour Day and Nintendo fires Mario from being a plumber? This is why the working man needs a union.
- In this gig based economy of course he isn't. He drives for Uber now.
- With DACA being repealed, Mario is no longer a plumber and has been deported back to Italy.
Trying to link political happenings with fiction now?
Trying to link political happenings with fiction now?
Maybe its just regular [current year] disease.
Yeah how dare people tell jokes. Put SJWs to death for this!
Yeah how dare people tell jokes. Put SJWs to death for this!
Jokes are acceptable in a private conversation as long they do not mention dongles.
Jokes are acceptable in a private conversation as long they do not mention dongles.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday September 06, @05:58AM (2 children)
Couldn't they have introduced a game to formally retrain him with new job skills? Maybe he could have gone through secret agent/special ops school to pick up the various skills, but at the end, have him decide not to become an agent/operative.
That would have at least provided some continuity. But hey, I bet even the rabbids in Kingdom Battle have more of a say in this than I do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @06:06AM (1 child)
Maybe after that they can help him undergo SRS so we can finally figure out he hasn't been after Princess Toadstool/Peach all these years, but rather had been going to get cornholed by all those regular male toadstools, and every 9 levels he just happened to run into that annoying Peach, that couldn't make him her Beatch. :)
peach bowser netorare
peach bowser netorare
(Score: 2) by tekk on Wednesday September 06, @06:47AM (1 child)
I've always understood the 'lore' to be that Mario was a plumber before he fell down a drain and ended up i the Mushroom Kingdom, where the whole hero gig kicked off. It'll be 32 years since that happened now (he was a plumber in Mario Bros, but SMB clearly took place in the Mushroom Kingdom) so I think that it's warranted.
Mario's Mustache Ride
Mario's Mustache Ride
