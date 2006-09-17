In a recently updated Mario profile, the company's website said "Mario was once a plumber ... but that was a long time ago."

"All around sporty, whether it's tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago," the website said.

Although the games rarely feature Mario utilising his plumbing skills, the sudden announcement of his retirement has shocked fans and left many feeling betrayed.

"If Mario doesn't work as a plumber, then why is he dressed like one?" several fans asked.

[...] "The game's stage was a construction site, so we made him into basically a carpenter," creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who is also responsible for Donkey Kong and Zelda, said in a 2011 interview.

"[In Super Mario Bros] we brought in Luigi and a lot of the game was played underground so we made him to fit that setting and, we decided he could be a plumber."

"The scenario dictates his role."