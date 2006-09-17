from the leaking-like-a-sieve dept.
The personal details of thousands of individuals who submitted job applications to an international security firm were exposed online due to an unprotected storage server set up by a recruiting services provider.
Chris Vickery of cyber resilience firm UpGuard discovered on July 20 an Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 storage bucket that could be accessed by anyone over the Internet. The server stored more than 9,400 documents, mostly representing resumes of people who had applied for a job at TigerSwan, an international security and global stability firm.
The documents included information such as names, physical addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers and at least partial social security numbers (SSNs). In many cases, the resumes also provided information on security clearances from U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security. Nearly 300 of the exposed resumes listed the applicant as having a "Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information" clearance.
According to UpGuard, a majority of the individuals whose information was compromised were military veterans, but hundreds of resumes belonged to law enforcement officers who had sought a job at TigerSwan, a company recently described by The Intercept as a "shadowy international mercenary and security firm."
Source: http://www.securityweek.com/details-us-top-secret-clearance-holders-leaked-online
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday September 06, @01:41PM (1 child)
What exactly is the point of having classified material, and security clearances, if as a nation you're too incompetent to properly protect them and the people who have this privileged access?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stormreaver on Wednesday September 06, @02:05PM
I think the objective here to is make such incompetence seem so commonplace and inevitable that people turn off their brains even more than they already have; and just accept that this is how, "Cloud Computing" works, and that there is nothing that they can do about it. That approach made Microsoft monumentally wealthy, and people buy into it even today.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @01:57PM
I wouldn't trust that security firm to actually provide security after this.
Yes, they didn't expose that data themselves. But part of security is to decide what data needs to be secured, and who is trustworthy enough to handle your secure data. An evaluation of that recruiting service surely would have revealed that the data is stored on AWS; even if configured correctly I doubt that would be acceptable, since I doubt the people operating AWS have the security clearance to work with that data; but they actually do so if the data is stored on AWS, even if they themselves don't know it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @02:02PM (1 child)
How does that old, silly saying goes? If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear?
Or perhaps "Maybe you shouldn't do things that require secrecy" ? Or maybe we should just accept that big dumb governments erosion of individual privacy goes both ways? he he he.
Basically, im advocating the increased suffering of government employees with top secret clearances. Get rekt, useless garbage.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday September 06, @02:21PM
You took the words right out of my mouth: "If they have nothing to hide, they have nothing to fear."
Yes the spooks, bureaucrats, and politicians need to be spied on, have their privacy thoroughly invaded, and doxxed until they begin to understand the tech they're pushing to control us can and will be turned around on them. They are stupid, stupid creatures so I don't actually expect them to ever learn that lesson, but it will be sweet revenge to visit upon them what they have so merrily visited upon us.
Washington DC delenda est.
