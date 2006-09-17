The personal details of thousands of individuals who submitted job applications to an international security firm were exposed online due to an unprotected storage server set up by a recruiting services provider.

Chris Vickery of cyber resilience firm UpGuard discovered on July 20 an Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 storage bucket that could be accessed by anyone over the Internet. The server stored more than 9,400 documents, mostly representing resumes of people who had applied for a job at TigerSwan, an international security and global stability firm.

The documents included information such as names, physical addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers and at least partial social security numbers (SSNs). In many cases, the resumes also provided information on security clearances from U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security. Nearly 300 of the exposed resumes listed the applicant as having a "Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information" clearance.

According to UpGuard, a majority of the individuals whose information was compromised were military veterans, but hundreds of resumes belonged to law enforcement officers who had sought a job at TigerSwan, a company recently described by The Intercept as a "shadowy international mercenary and security firm."