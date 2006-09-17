Stories
United Technologies to Buy Rockwell Collins for $23 Billion

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 06, @04:19PM
from the going-vertical dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Two companies that supply parts to the likes of Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin will merge in one of the largest aerospace deals ever:

United Technologies Corp. agreed to buy Rockwell Collins Inc. for about $23 billion, creating an aerospace behemoth that can outfit jetliners and warplanes from tip to tail.

The transaction, one of the biggest in aviation history, creates an aircraft-parts giant better positioned to withstand the squeeze from planemakers Boeing Co. and Airbus SE for pricing discounts and higher output. The resulting company will boast a broad suite of products for commercial aircraft, from Rockwell Collins's touchscreen cockpit displays to jet engines made by the Pratt & Whitney division of United Technologies.

"This is a significant deal for UTC and the aviation industry in general," Hans Weber, president of San Diego-based consultancy Tecop International Inc., said in an email. By buying Rockwell Collins, which delivers avionics systems for the U.S. planemaker's 787, "UTC becomes a critically important supplier to Boeing and will have a strong negotiating position as Boeing is putting price pressure on suppliers."

The deal is $23 billion, or $30 billion including debt. The combined company is expected to have annual sales of $34 billion.

Also at NYT and CNN.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @04:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @04:34PM (#564194)

    Corporations are doing an end-run, soon some small company will explode on the world as it reveals that it owns 95% of everything. The one world gov everyone is so afraid of will be implemented in the WORST way possible.

    Hooray!

    Now to convince my friends and family that I'm totally fine and not at all depressed about this world turning to shit, hrrmmm

  by TheSouthernDandy on Wednesday September 06, @05:21PM

    by TheSouthernDandy (6059) on Wednesday September 06, @05:21PM (#564202)
    • Increasing monopolization,
    • increasing income inequality,
    • a stock market at historic highs,
    • low interest rates,
    • limited room for govt spending,
    • natural disasters with economic impacts, AND
    • a hankerin' for some protectionism?

    Well sign me up! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Depression [wikipedia.org]

  by LoRdTAW on Wednesday September 06, @05:31PM

    by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 06, @05:31PM (#564205)

    Working in the aerospace sector I've seen this happening for a while. Small or unheard of aerospace companies worth hundreds of millions or billions are all buying each other up.

