A rather cool article at BoingBoing on decoding the images on the Voyager golden records from scratch. The records contain "more than 100 images encoded as audio signals" and
Donating their time and expertise to the project, engineers at Colorado Video projected each Voyager slide onto a television camera lens, generating a signal that their machine converted into several seconds of sound per photo. A diagram on the aluminum cover of the Golden Record explains how to play it and decode the images. Four decades later, Ron Barry followed the instructions.
[...] are phonograph records that were included aboard both Voyager spacecraft launched in 1977. The records contain sounds and images selected to portray the diversity of life and culture on Earth, and are intended for any intelligent extraterrestrial life form, or for future humans, who may find them. Those records are considered as a sort of a time capsule.
The article describes the decoding process and also links to a video showing the results of the decode in real time against the original soundtrack.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @07:40PM
If Capacitance Electronic Disc [wikipedia.org] had been readyin 1977 instead of 1981, they could have sent a two-hour video.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @08:06PM
Records don't play well if they are scratched.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by richtopia on Wednesday September 06, @08:19PM (1 child)
I orginally was wondering why instructions to decode the golden record is news worthy: it is well documented by NASA, largely covered on Wikipedia also. However reading about his struggles was inspiring, and I was quite impressed with his handling of the hieroglyphics.
(Score: 1) by ants_in_pants on Wednesday September 06, @08:22PM
It's newsworthy because this guy didn't know how to do it, so in many ways he was verifying that it's possible to do this without any earthman-only knowledge.
Obviously it'll still be an enigma if anyone finds it, but if they guess enough they'll probably get it right.
