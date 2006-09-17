from the the-sixth-is-free dept.
Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow will not direct Star Wars: Episode IX:
Star Wars: Episode IX needs a new director. Lucasfilm has announced that Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow is leaving the project. [...] Playwright Jack Thorne, best known for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, was recently hired to do a comprehensive rewrite of the Episode IX script by Trevorrow and his Safety Not Guaranteed co-screenwriter Derek Connolly.
While the nature of the disagreement with Lucasfilm isn't clear, there have been rumblings of discontent for several months. During that time, Trevorrow also suffered withering reviews for his passion project, The Book of Henry, which was a critical and commercial calamity.
Although Lucasfilm's new movies have found immense success at the box office and with audiences and critics, the process of working with directors on the new saga and spin-offs has occasionally been fraught. Chronicle filmmaker Josh Trank was set to direct an unspecified stand-alone movie (believed to be a Boba Fett project) before parting ways amid chaos on the recent Fantastic Four movie. And The LEGO Movie directors Phil Miller and Chris Lord were removed from the young Han Solo film and replaced with veteran Ron Howard amid disputes over the state of that project.
Star Wars IX was planned for release on May 24, 2019. Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out on December 15, 2017.
Also at The Hollywood Reporter (discussion). Lucasfilm statement.
Safety Not Guaranteed or Steins;Gate?
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @09:01PM
Yeah so Dick Niggers.
You know we never fuck no old pussy.
We fuck a whole lotta young pussy.
Dick Niggers gonna show ya the force of the black side.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Gaaark on Wednesday September 06, @09:01PM (2 children)
Just. Don't. Care.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Wednesday September 06, @09:54PM
Cared enough to comment, for some reason.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Wednesday September 06, @09:57PM
Please not George Lucas... Please not George Lucas... Please not George Lucas... Please not George Lucas...
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Wednesday September 06, @09:04PM (3 children)
But this franchise has a higher turnover than the president's cabinet.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday September 06, @09:25PM
Clearly, Leia was unfit to rule, because she was a weak senator and the Empire hacked her communications.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday September 06, @09:32PM
Give president's cabinet some time, it's not as old as the StarWars franchise and yet shows good promise in its first year.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 06, @09:56PM
Queen Amidala: Our people are dying, Senator. We must do something quickly to stop the Republicans.
Senator Palpatine: To be realistic, your Majesty. I think we are going to have to accept Russian control for the time being.
Queen Amidala: That is something I cannot do.
Senator Palpatine: But your Majesty, be realistic. They'll force you to sign the treaty.
Queen Amidala: It is clear to me now that the Republic no longer functions. I pray you will bring sanity and compassion back to the Senate.
Qui-Gon Jinn: Your Highness, under the circumstances, I suggest you come to Coruscant with us.
Queen Amidala: How did you end up here with us?
Jar Jar Binks: Meesa, thinks a weesa should give Trump emergency powers!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @09:11PM (1 child)
The prequels were bad enough, but now Disney is just doing a cash grab and following the current trend of hitting people's nostalgia buttons. That trend was pretty much over when ep7 landed, and that movie paired with their marketing Armageddon paved over the grave of nostalgia with solid gold.
I have a feeling that these directors came on board with lofty ideas about making Star Wars exciting again, but then the market droids hammered them into compliance.
This century will be a wonderful source of rationale about why copyright is an archaic and counter productive system. "But how will someone get paaaaid???" Evolve you trolls! Humanity has reached a turning point, we have the resources and ability to lift humanity up. So will we improve our species as a whole? Or will we continue down this privatized road of haves and have nots?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @09:21PM
+1, Like!, :thumbs_up:
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @09:16PM
Then beat it some more, it'll bleed more money. Episodes 1,4,5,6 were good, the rest were Jabba shit.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday September 06, @09:17PM (1 child)
What does this last line have to do with anything?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @09:49PM
I just wasted too much time trying to figure it out. "Safety Not Guaranteed" was an indie movie directed by Trevorrow, but his name doesn't come up on that anime movie Steins;Gate. Both movies are about time travel, so maybe Takyon is just obsessed with tachyons? Or could be they were microdosing at the time and there is the most tenuous connection between them all?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday September 06, @09:59PM
I actually thought Rogue One was pretty okay. But it's less of a Star Wars film than a War Movie that happens to have the Star Wars universe as the setting.
Probably not a surprise I thought the random bits with Darth Vader and Leia were kind of pointless, though I appreciate the "bookends" the movie does with the start and the end.
They ought do more of that kind of one-of side story stuff, show some other aspects of the setting with fresher characters.
Reply to This