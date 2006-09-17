from the maybe-could-be-probably dept.
North Korea's nuclear test site at risk of imploding, Chinese scientist says
The single mountain under which North Korea most likely conducted its five most recent nuclear bomb tests, including the latest and most powerful on Sunday, could be at risk of collapsing, a Chinese scientist said.
By measuring and analyzing the shock waves caused by the blasts, and picked up by quake stations in China and neighboring countries, researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, Anhui province, said they were confident that they were all carried out from under the same mountain at the Punggye-ri test site.
[...] Another test might cause the whole mountain to cave in on itself, leaving only a hole from which radiation could escape and drift across the region, including China, he said. "We call it 'taking the roof off'. If the mountain collapses and the hole is exposed, it will let out many bad things."
[...] Based on the fact that North Korea has a limited land area and bearing in mind the sensitivity of its nuclear program, it most likely does not have too many suitable peaks to choose from. How long the mountain would continue to stand would also depend on where the North Koreans placed the bombs, Wang said. "If the bombs were planted at the bottom of vertically drilled tunnels, the explosion would do less damage," he said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @03:29AM
Is it possible to collect that much TNT under a mountain and blow it up?
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @03:35AM
they should be from Microsoft's FUD school
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday September 07, @03:36AM (5 children)
This story has been repeated several times in the media over the last few days, but has very little in the way of substance to it.
Some Chinese geologist says "The North Koreans might blow the top off the mountain where they do their nuclear tests" but provides no real evidence why that might happen, except the supposition they might be using horizontal drilling.
It's all pretty thin really.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @03:46AM (4 children)
Ditto whatever the US is saying about NK at the moment.
We get the "madman" story again and again. Like how bin Laden attacked the USA because "he's a terrists omg".
Is anyone actually asking WHY they are developing nukes in such a hurry? No, it's just becuz "his a madman omg".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @03:51AM (1 child)
Who cares if he's crazy or not? He's starving his people to death and doesn't let anybody have access to world news or technology past 1950. That's fucking bad enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @03:57AM
What's that you say? He's crazy?! He sounds like a madman. A madman who is crazy. Unbelievable!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Thursday September 07, @03:56AM (1 child)
Why? Because becoming a nuclear power is probably the *only* way for the leader of that country to be able to lift all the sanctions imposed on it by the rest of the world.
It all comes down to the first rule of negotiation - always negotiate from a position of strength.
The rest of the world really has two options. Either they let NK become a nuclear power, or they level the whole place. The first is the likely option, both because of political inertia, the damage that would be done to Seoul in the process, and because China would not much like the second option and is still hopeful of being able to exert sufficient influence even with a nuclear-capable NK. Trump is the "interesting" wildcard here, because he doesn't like losing, and losing is exactly what he'd do if he lets NK go nuclear.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @03:59AM
And what about the US having a massive army on it's border and a history of invading countries, including them? Naaaaah, he just cray cray.
