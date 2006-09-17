from the a-soundless-leaf dept.
Nissan has launched a longer-range version of its best-selling Leaf electric vehicle, as it fights growing competition in the electric car market.
The new Leaf can travel about 50% further on a single charge than its predecessor, according to the firm.
But it still falls short of the ranges offered by other recent electric cars from Tesla and General Motors.
Other updates include a new one-pedal driving system, auto-parking tech and a more modern design.
More than 283,000 Leaf cars have been sold since the Japanese firm launched the brand in 2010, making it the world's most purchased electric car.
[...] The new Leaf, on sale in Japan from October and elsewhere early next year, has a longer range thanks to a bigger 40 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @04:43AM (1 child)
http://www.motortrend.com/cars/nissan/leaf/2018/2018-nissan-leaf-first-drive-review/ [motortrend.com]
Also includes a small comparison table with Bolt and Model 3. One odd choice is that the new Leaf continues using the CHAdeMO charging plug/standard.
For anyone that hasn't looked, the first generation Leaf has depreciated like a rock. One place to check is SF Craigslist, often less than USD $10,000 for a low mileage car, 3 years old.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday September 07, @05:25AM
The battery is too small and the DC charging is too slow for this vehicle to be useful for long distances in the USA.
It's probably quite useful in small countries such as the UK, where Chademo charging is quite widely installed along the highway (motorway) network, but in the USA ....
What's the difference between the USA and the UK? In the USA, 100 years is a long time and in the UK, 100 miles is a long distance.
