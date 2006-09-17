Nissan has launched a longer-range version of its best-selling Leaf electric vehicle, as it fights growing competition in the electric car market.

The new Leaf can travel about 50% further on a single charge than its predecessor, according to the firm.

But it still falls short of the ranges offered by other recent electric cars from Tesla and General Motors.

Other updates include a new one-pedal driving system, auto-parking tech and a more modern design.

More than 283,000 Leaf cars have been sold since the Japanese firm launched the brand in 2010, making it the world's most purchased electric car.

[...] The new Leaf, on sale in Japan from October and elsewhere early next year, has a longer range thanks to a bigger 40 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery.