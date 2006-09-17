from the find-a-bigger-candle-to-burn-at-both-ends dept.
In today’s era of workplace burnout, achieving a simpatico work-life relationship seems practically out of reach. Being tired, ambivalent, stressed, cynical and overextended has become a normal part of a working professional life. The General Social Survey of 2016, a nationwide survey that since 1972 has tracked the attitudes and behaviors of American society, found that 50 percent of respondents are consistently exhausted because of work, compared with 18 percent two decades ago. ... common signs of burnout include:
- Feeling emotionally drained and mentally unwell. Nausea. Being unable to sleep or constantly fighting sicknesses like head colds.
- Feeling alienated by your colleagues and bosses, feeling constantly underappreciated, or feeling ostracized by them.
- Feeling you are not personally achieving your best, or regularly “phoning it in.”
“There are a lot of things that can happen when people begin to have this problem at work,” Dr. Maslach said. “There are things like absenteeism, turnover, but also things in terms of errors, not being careful about the work they’re doing. We see a lot of difficulty with people getting along with each other — angry, aggressive.” ... If you’re suffering from burnout at work, or if any of those symptoms sound familiar to you, there are a few things you can do now, before you get some time off to recover. (Although you should definitely consider some time off to recover, if you can.)
- Focused breathing, which can tap into your parasympathetic nervous system to help you reduce or manage stress.
- Frequent breaks, preferably five-minute breaks for every 20 minutes spent on a single task, or sitting at your desk.
- Ergonomic chairs and desks, like a sit-stand arrangement, or even a small plant in your office space.
- A trusted mentor at work with whom you can discuss and strategize other ways to deal with work-related issues.
- A hobby outside of work through which you can decompress, de-stress and dissociate from work. It doesn’t have to be anything specific, but regular exercise or another fitness activity works wonders here, and has benefits beyond stress relief.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 06, @11:11PM
In the West we've developed a mindset that we can simply fix everything, but as a society we are not yet wise enough to pull it off. So we get things like this, how to handle your stress and extra activities you should add to your list which will help you cope.
How about the current model is broken! People work too much and wage inequality has widened to the point that people with decent jobs still suffer stress and anxiety about losing it all. All those tips are quite useful, but only the focused breathing and hobbies are things that everyone could try, not to mention they focus heavily on office life only. Some items are even likely to get you fired!! Small plant? Lose it or find a new job. Frequent breaks? Slacker, find a new job. Mentor? Stop wasting a valuable person's time or you're fired. New chair? We can't afford that! *Oh yes, let me sign for that suspiciously chair like package sitting in my nice office with walls and a door*
