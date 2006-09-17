Stories
Dual Studies Suggest High-Fat, Low-Carb Diet Improves Memory and Lifespan

posted by martyb on Thursday September 07, @12:04AM
from the Huh? dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Are carbs the new fat? For much of the second half of the 20th century, doctors constantly suggested we avoid high-fat foods, but more recently a new target for our dietary scorn has emerged: carbohydrates. Two new companion studies are suggesting a ketogenic diet – high fat, low protein, and low carbohydrates – could enhance memory, improve physical strength and extend lifespan.

Whether you want to call it the Atkin's Diet, Paleo or simply "Keto," there have been plenty of variations on this way of eating. While some diets suggest no carbohydrates or sugars, many are underwritten by the same theory. The idea is that by severely restricting the body's intake of carbohydrates, a state known as ketosis is entered into. This forces the body to burn stored fats as fuel instead of carbohydrates.

Has a ketogenic diet worked for you?

Original Submission


Dual Studies Suggest High-Fat, Low-Carb Diet Improves Memory and Lifespan
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @12:48AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @12:48AM (#564354)

    I have lost 38lbs doing this.

    30-50 carbs a day. Avacado and dark green salads.
    Cold caught fish or sardines or chicken for protein. Almost no red meat.
    Olive oil and cheeses.

    Do this during week. Weekends cheat.
    Added running on elliptical too. 2-3 miles while watching tv.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @01:01AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @01:01AM (#564358)

      I can get a dozen eggs for $1, sometimes $0.70. That's about a thousand calories.

      Now I have to cut out the rice.

