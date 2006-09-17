from the by-degree dept.
GreenTechMedia.com covers why we need Thermal energy progress and adoption, and the barriers to said adoption..
A vital technology for securing deep greenhouse gas reductions exists and works well, but still hasn't achieved widespread deployment.
[...] Thermal storage has been around longer than advanced battery storage, but it has never broken out of a niche segment. Only a handful of companies install this in the U.S., compared to the dozens now chasing the battery storage market.
Cultural predilections play a role here, Ice Energy's Hopkins said. Battery storage only became popular in the last few years, in large part thanks to Elon Musk's knack for capturing the public imagination. That newfound awareness could be transferable.
"Because they know about lithium, when you talk about other forms of storage, it's not so foreign," he said.
Thermal storage, though, lacks a celebrity evangelist, and it can't charge a sexy sports car.
"The thing about thermal storage is it's invisible to the occupants," said Calmac CEO Mark MacCracken. "The people who go into these commercial buildings expect the building to be cool. They have zero understanding of how it's being cooled."
Companies seeking to displace conventional heating and cooling have to reach customers when they need that equipment, because it's not an everyday purchase.
New-build homes could be a promising market, but for existing homes, the time to buy a new AC unit typically comes as soon as the old one breaks. At that point, the customer has strong incentive to go with what's fastest and easiest, which probably isn't a wonky cooling technology they've never heard of.
Setting aside the consumer awareness challenge, there are technical limitations to be conquered.
One is getting into the design workflow for major building projects. Typically, MacCracken said, the architect designs a building and asks the engineers to cool it. They look at the peak cooling power needed to cover the hottest day of the year, add a margin for safety and call it a day.
Thermal storage requires a different kind of analysis and carries a perception of risk, even if it ultimately costs the same and delivers the same safety factor, MacCracken said. It takes time to break into that industrial workflow on a broader scale.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 07, @09:54AM
All it does is allow you to have a smaller main A/C system because you can run it at full speed all the time instead of scaling it based on the outside temperature. When it's not as hot, you chill some non-air medium and pump heat back into it when you need a little boost.
But now you also need two separate, if smaller, A/C systems, a main one and the storage one. Is that really more efficient in the end? It's certainly more expensive to install. And more difficult to maintain.
Thermal storage over long period of time (storing heat from the summer for months, then drawing it out in the winter) requires a whole lot of thermal mass, likely more than is practical, and even more if you don't have good insulation. I once heard an idea to use groundwater for this but I don't think it went anywhere.
