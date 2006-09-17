from the hoping-for-nougat-and-chocolate dept.
A larger intermediate mass black hole may have been discovered in the Milky Way galaxy:
Astronomers have found the best evidence yet for the existence of a midsized black hole—long-rumored objects bigger than the small black holes formed from a single star, yet far smaller than the the giant ones lurking at the centers of galaxies—and it's hiding out in our own Milky Way. If the discovery is confirmed, it could indicate that our galaxy has grown by cannibalizing its smaller neighbors.
"It's a very careful paper and they have gorgeous data. It's the most promising evidence so far" for an intermediate mass black hole, says astronomer Kevin Schawinski of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.
[...] Last year, a team led by Tomoharu Oka of Keio University in Yokohama, Japan, reported finding a peculiar cloud of molecular gas, called CO-0.40-0.22, near the center of our Milky Way. Gas in the cloud, detected with the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan's 45-meter Nobeyama radio telescope, was moving with a very wide range of velocities, some of it so fast that the team suspected something very massive was hiding there. Simulations of the gas movements suggested it harbored a black hole of 100,000 solar masses.
Since then, the team has studied the cloud with other instruments, in particular the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), a collection of 66 dishes high in the Chilean Andes that observes shorter wavelengths than traditional radio observatories. The wide spacing of the dishes—they can be positioned up to 16 kilometers apart—gives the array the ability to see very fine detail in distant objects.
As Oka and colleagues report today in Nature Astronomy, when they studied CO-0.40-0.22 with ALMA they spotted a particularly dense clump of gas near the center of the cloud that again showed a distribution of velocities suggestive of a massive nearby object [open, DOI: 10.1038/s41550-017-0224-z] [DX], again supported by simulations of the gas movements. And right next to the clump was a faint source of radio waves. The spectrum of that source appeared very similar to that of Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the radio source believed to be the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, but 500 times less luminous. This similarity with Sgr A* "supports the notion that CO-0.40-0.22* [the asterisk denoting the radio source] is an intermediate-mass black hole," Oka says.
By comparison, the black hole at Sagittarius A* is thought to have a mass of around 4 million solar masses.
Scientists have found evidence of the existence of an intermediate-mass black hole in the 47 Tucanae (NGC 104) cluster:
All known black holes fall into two categories: small, stellar-mass black holes weighing a few Suns, and supermassive black holes weighing[1] millions or billions of Suns. Astronomers expect that intermediate-mass black holes weighing 100 - 10,000 Suns also exist, but so far no conclusive proof of such middleweights has been found. Today, astronomers are announcing new evidence that an intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH) weighing 2,200 Suns is hiding at the center of the globular star cluster 47 Tucanae.
"We want to find intermediate-mass black holes because they are the missing link between stellar-mass and supermassive black holes. They may be the primordial seeds that grew into the monsters we see in the centers of galaxies today," says lead author Bulent Kiziltan of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA).
This work appears in the Feb. 9, 2017, issue of the prestigious science journal Nature [DOI: 10.1038/nature21361] [DX].
47 Tucanae is a 12-billion-year-old star cluster located 13,000 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation of Tucana the Toucan. It contains hundreds of thousands of stars in a ball only about 120 light-years in diameter. It also holds about two dozen pulsars that were important targets of this investigation.
This isn't the first time that scientists have thought they found an intermediate-mass black hole (see GCIRS 13E).
[1] Ed Note: Yes, I am aware that weigh is inappropriate in this context and that the proper term is mass. This is, however, a direct quote and that is what they wrote. --martyb