Astronomers have found the best evidence yet for the existence of a midsized black hole—long-rumored objects bigger than the small black holes formed from a single star, yet far smaller than the the giant ones lurking at the centers of galaxies—and it's hiding out in our own Milky Way. If the discovery is confirmed, it could indicate that our galaxy has grown by cannibalizing its smaller neighbors.

"It's a very careful paper and they have gorgeous data. It's the most promising evidence so far" for an intermediate mass black hole, says astronomer Kevin Schawinski of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

[...] Last year, a team led by Tomoharu Oka of Keio University in Yokohama, Japan, reported finding a peculiar cloud of molecular gas, called CO-0.40-0.22, near the center of our Milky Way. Gas in the cloud, detected with the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan's 45-meter Nobeyama radio telescope, was moving with a very wide range of velocities, some of it so fast that the team suspected something very massive was hiding there. Simulations of the gas movements suggested it harbored a black hole of 100,000 solar masses.