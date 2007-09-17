17/09/07/2329208 story
posted by takyon on Thursday September 07, @11:38PM
from the autonomous-legislature dept.
The U.S. House on Wednesday unanimously approved a sweeping proposal to speed the deployment of self-driving cars without human controls by putting federal regulators in the driver's seat and barring states from blocking autonomous vehicles.
The House measure, the first significant federal legislation aimed at speeding self-driving cars to market, would allow automakers to obtain exemptions to deploy up to 25,000 vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards in the first year. The cap would rise over three years to 100,000 vehicles annually.
How will the young impress each other with their mad driving skillz now?
(1)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 07, @11:46PM (3 children)
100k cars per year not meeting existing auto safety standards... I'll take the APC to work, for the next few years.
How will they get insurance, exactly?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 07, @11:55PM (1 child)
As much as I love giving the "states-rights" representatives crap over this one I do actually think it's a good call.
The mish-mash of state regulations really is a barrier to entry for anyone trying to do something new in this arena.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @12:08AM
It's even better: Some of the people who would normally criticize the courts' overly-broad interpretation of the commerce clause are now using that same interpretation to support this!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @12:01AM
It won't matter 26 will just buy an insurance company if they have to at the same time the purchase of uber and amazon goes through
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @12:17AM
// rant warning on
Car industry needs it?
no problem, pass a law
Health care needs serious reform but medical industry likes things as they are?
no problem, stall and worse, with ACA pour more money into the rathole
Balance of power among 3 branches requires 2 adults
Congress really needs to step up and be the second adult
// rant warning off
Great, now the self driving technology can develop in a defined legal environment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @12:52AM
Hack the GPS into thinking you're on a roundabout with a 70mph speed limit. A drifting self-driving car!
