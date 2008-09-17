Is there a silver lining to this event?

The information accessed primarily includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver's license numbers. In addition, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. consumers, and certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers, were accessed. As part of its investigation of this application vulnerability, Equifax also identified unauthorized access to limited personal information for certain UK and Canadian residents. Equifax will work with UK and Canadian regulators to determine appropriate next steps. The company has found no evidence that personal information of consumers in any other country has been impacted.

Equifax Inc. today announced a cybersecurity incident potentially impacting approximately 143 million U.S. consumers. Criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files. Based on the company's investigation, the unauthorized access occurred from mid-May through July 2017. The company has found no evidence of unauthorized activity on Equifax's core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases.

Equifax , one of the big three US consumer credit reporting agencies, says that criminals exploited a web application vulnerability to gain access to "certain files":

We had three Soylentils send in notice of a major breach at Equifax. The company has a web site specifically for this breach: https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/ .

Huge Cyber Theft from Equifax!

"Cyber security expert Morgan Wright weighs in on the Equifax Inc hack, which may have exposed the personal details of potentially more than 143 million people." http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/09/07/equifax-143m-us-consumers-affected-by-criminal-cyber-security-breach.html

Equifax Hacked - Data Breach of *Basically Everyone's* PII

According to ARS, Consumerist, and others:

Equifax announced today that it discovered “unauthorized access” to their systems — i.e. a data breach — on July 29. 143 million records, basically *everyone* in their database.

That query must have taken a long time to run.

Whoever got into their systems had access from mid-May through the end of July, so about two-and-a-half months.

Equifax says it has “no evidence of unauthorized activity on Equifax’s core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases,” but plenty of Equifax systems were accessed, and data purloined. The company adds the standard adage about reporting the incident to law enforcement and working with both independent forensic investigators as well as the relevant authorities to sort out who’s responsible.

What was stolen?

This one is bad. The illicitly accessed data includes:

Names

Dates of birth

Addresses

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license numbers

That is, of course, basically the identity theft jackpot. Every account that needs verification that you’re you asks for that exact set of data, so now anyone can be you.

So, all of your PII are belongs to us.