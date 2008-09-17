from the who's-the-boss? dept.
Nation-states came late to history, and there's plenty of evidence to suggest they won't make it to the end of the century
If you'd been born 1,500 years ago in southern Europe, you'd have been convinced that the Roman empire would last forever. It had, after all, been around for 1,000 years. And yet, following a period of economic and military decline, it fell apart. By 476 CE it was gone. To the people living under the mighty empire, these events must have been unthinkable. Just as they must have been for those living through the collapse of the Pharaoh's rule or Christendom or the Ancien Régime.
We are just as deluded that our model of living in 'countries' is inevitable and eternal. Yes, there are dictatorships and democracies, but the whole world is made up of nation-states. This means a blend of 'nation' (people with common attributes and characteristics) and 'state' (an organised political system with sovereignty over a defined space, with borders agreed by other nation-states). Try to imagine a world without countries – you can't. Our sense of who we are, our loyalties, our rights and obligations, are bound up in them.
[...] This is the crux of the problem: nation-states rely on control. If they can't control information, crime, businesses, borders or the money supply, then they will cease to deliver what citizens demand of them. In the end, nation-states are nothing but agreed-upon myths: we give up certain freedoms in order to secure others. But if that transaction no longer works, and we stop agreeing on the myth, it ceases to have power over us.
Polities will return to the city-state, or will multi-national corporations step in?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @04:37AM
Alas, we must endure living among the rest of you.
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Friday September 08, @04:47AM
I can. Indeed, I can imagine lots of different worlds without countries, ranging from worlds with an unified world government (although in some sense you could say that's a world with a single country; however that certainly won't be a nation-state) through anarchic worlds up to worlds without humans who could form countries to begin with.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday September 08, @04:51AM (1 child)
But the change will be evolutionary, not revolutionary. We are still too primitive to live and let live. The brain stem still rules. The cortex serves. Reason is impotent when confronted with instinct.
On the other hand, the physical universe might indeed preclude the whole concept. By nature, everything, animate and inanimate, will grow as big as it can and consume all it can until it explodes. That includes us.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday September 08, @05:20AM
Simple(ton) solution: feed the reason with v̲i̲a̲g̲r̲a̲ (lame filter, heh!)
(grin)
(Score: 3, Informative) by davester666 on Friday September 08, @04:57AM (2 children)
Multinationals have already "stepped in".
They have no problem buying any laws they want, or overturning laws they don't like, they have language in multinational trade agreements putting them on a equal footing (or slightly above) as nation-states.
And there is no going back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @04:59AM
I came here to say basically this same thing. Nation states will be (and have been) supplanted by "The Corporation".
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday September 08, @05:26AM
Toe tested the water, rather.
As much power the multinationals have, they are not interested in stepping over to take over all the governance.
As yet - wait until Google's Alphabet or Apple or the like start "buying" and "managing" whole countries.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Friday September 08, @05:09AM (1 child)
This desire for control has mislead a lot of people. Part of the reason Eurasians couldn't believe the US could possibly work was the lack of total control. They were deep in the delusions perpetrated by the propaganda of medieval monarchies, the whole King by the Grace of God type of stuff, further reinforced by monotheistic dogma about God being the King of Heaven, Jesus is Lord, and all that crap, and just could not believe a democracy could last for long. Plus, the US also had these very radical ideas of Freedom of Religion and Speech. How could a state survive without a state religion to further extend control over every aspect of the people's lives? And, allowing people to say whatever insulting and disparaging crap they wanted about their leaders? Dangerous! Through the entire 19th century, people kept expecting the US to fail. During the US Civil War, the Union pushed ahead with plans for a Transcontinental Railroad in part to show the doubters it could still embark on big projects.
Nations used to be very jealous about citizenship. The idea of dual citizenship was beyond the pale. What if the two nations went to war? And now, dual citizenship is no big deal.
Next is money. So now there's stateless crypto currencies such as Bitcoin. Does that really reduce a nation's cohesiveness?
And the Internet? It can bring down regimes, particularly weak regimes that rely on censorship and propaganda as well as raw force to stay in power. But nations? Not so much.
As for crime, it depends. Nations impose a lot of bad laws in exchange for political support from the special interests that want said laws. They won't be as able to criminalize things. Laws against unions, piracy, drugs, and such like will become ever harder to impose and enforce.
Why should any of that threaten the world order? Nations will be around for a good while yet.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday September 08, @05:31AM
Really? Do you really think Internet is indestructible?
Those optical fibers and cell towers spring in existence, as driven by a natural force?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @05:21AM
Is defense. The whole purpose of a nation state is indeed control, but it's control that at least to some degree generally derives from those that reside within that nation. The American Revolution is an iconic illustration of this. A relatively rag tag group overthrew the most powerful empire at the time once they'd become sufficiently disenfranchised. Of course that's nothing new. The collapse of the British Empire, the French Empire (think: Algeria 1962), and so on are less well known illustrations of the same. It's the reason the question of who will govern Mars is so silly. I can tell you - "Martians" will govern Mars, even if some nation or another claims otherwise initially.
If the United States was broken up into individual and independent states, it would be easy pickings for more powerful countries to exert their will upon. It could even be done democratically. Rhode Island has a population of 1 million. Would the majority vote for allowing China to occupy the state if they were paid $10,000 a piece? That's just $10 billion to gain a strategic foothold to setup a military base right within the United States homeland from which further operations could be organized. You'd get near 100% agreement for $100,000 a piece and that's not out of the question given the value of such a piece of land. For $100k I think the vast majority would be happy to just say screw it, give the entire place to China and move.
So of course the city states could unify the create a mutual defense and agreement system, but in doing so you're basically recreating a union and federal government even if you're not going to call it that. And it would suffer the same creeping influence and corruption as our governments today do. After all the first thing you'd need is a mutually agreed upon system of funding the military and tada - you now have a federal tax. And then maybe that government wants to just standardize a few things. You know, just for the sake of the civilians. And so forth and so on.
The take away here is that the first nation state to turn to city states is going to rapidly become part of another nation state that will immediately seize upon that power vacuum.
(Score: 1) by Linatux on Friday September 08, @05:25AM
There are plenty that can imagine a totalitarian, one-world regime - one imposed by force and rules with an iron rod.
Islam is dedicated to bringing it about. Christendom (still hasn't totally collapsed BTW) has been warning of it for near 2000 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @05:34AM
If I'd been born 1500 years ago, I would have been born in the year 517. That's 41 years after the year 476.
