Following Martin Shkreli's conviction for securities fraud, he has listed his unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album on eBay. He purchased the album for $2 million in 2015 and has repeatedly threatened to destroy it:
Martin Shkreli may finally release the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, that he purchased back in 2015. The widely despised pharma bro has listed the album on eBay and is currently taking bids. At the time of publish, offers are hovering around $100,000.
The sale includes the double CD and a "finely crafted booklet," as well as legal expenses up to $25,000 "to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable." In the listing, spotted by Page Six, Shkreli writes that he "decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output. Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have." Shkreli claims that he will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research.
[In the listing], Shkreli notes that "at any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration."
Martin Shkreli has been convicted of three of the eight charges he was facing:
A federal jury in Brooklyn, N.Y., has convicted former pharmaceutical executive and "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli of securities fraud.
He was found guilty Friday on three counts — two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud — out of a total of eight counts. Shkreli is best known for increasing the price of a life-saving drug for people with AIDS by 5,000 percent, from $13.50 to $750 per pill, when he was head of Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Shkreli has not been sentenced and faces up to 20 years in prison, as WSHU's Charles Lane tells our Newscast unit. Still, he declared victory when he was acquitted of what he termed the most "important charges."
"After the verdict was read, Shkreli and his lawyer said they were pleased and anticipated a light sentencing with minimal fines and no jail time," Lane reported. "During the trial, Shkreli openly mocked prosecutors and ultimately never took the stand in his defense."
What caused news outlets to start calling him "pharma bro"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @07:01AM
> Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members
You don't need particularly low intelligence to feel scorn for Mr. Shkreli, so I'll have to assume this member has at least 3 PhDs.
> the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music
Let's see... "Culture, n. - The totality of socially transmitted behavior patterns, arts, beliefs, institutions, and all other products of human work and thought."
Since that is the exact opposite of "lock down and then destroy the only copy", I suspect that the value he's putting is not behind music but behind an unnamed douchebag's enormous ego.
> Shkreli claims that he will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research.
Could've donated the initial $2million he spent on it, but I guess that's not douchey enough.
> Shkreli notes that "at any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration."
No better way to show the world how great you are than throwing a tantrum. Next he'll demand we buy him candy or he "won't move from this spot, mooom!"
