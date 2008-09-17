from the How-sweet-it-is! dept.
Coca-Cola is using the HeroX crowd-sourcing platform to hold a $1 million competition for a new sugar substitute:
"Sugar is now the number one item that consumers want to avoid in their diets," says Darren Seifer, a food and beverage industry analyst with the NPD Group. The message to consume less is coming from health experts around the globe.
It's a challenge for the beverage industry, as is the fact that many consumers don't like the idea of artificial sweeteners found in diet drinks. So, the search for new, alternative sweeteners that can appeal to consumers' changing tastes is in full swing. And Coca-Cola has turned to crowd-sourcing.
The company has launched a competition on the crowd-sourcing platform HeroX. According to this description on Coca-Cola's corporate website, Coke is seeking "a naturally sourced, safe, low- or no-calorie compound that creates the taste sensation of sugar when used in beverages." The company says, "one grand prize winner will be awarded $1 million in October 2018."
So, can scientists come up with this kind of sweetener? "Well, this is a hundred-million dollar question, because it's so difficult and so potentially lucrative," says Paul Breslin, a professor in the nutritional sciences department at Rutgers University and a member of the Monell Chemical Senses Center.
Hang on, is it a one million dollar question or a hundred-million dollar question? Maybe I should get Silicon Valley to fund my sugar substitute instead of Coca-Cola.
http://www.theguardian.com/business/2015/feb/05/coca-cola-makeithappy-gakwer-mein-coke-hitler
Coca-Cola has been forced to withdraw a Twitter advertising campaign after a counter-campaign by Gawker tricked it into tweeting large chunks of the introduction to Hitler’s Mein Kampf.
...
In a press release, Coca-Cola said its aim was to “tackle the pervasive negativity polluting social media feeds and comment threads across the internet”.
But Gawker, noticing that one response had the “14 words” white nationalist slogan re-published in the shape of a dog, had other ideas.
The media company’s editorial labs director, Adam Pash, created a Twitter bot, @MeinCoke, and set it up to tweet lines from Mein Kampf and then link to them with the #MakeItHappy tag – triggering Coca-Cola’s own Twitter bot to turn them into cutesy pictures.
The result was that for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning, Coca-Cola’s Twitter feed was broadcasting big chunks of Adolf Hitler’s text, albeit built in the form of a smiling banana or a cat playing a drum kit.
The bot made it as far as making Coke tweet the words “My father was a civil servant who fulfilled his duty very conscientiously” in the shape of a pirate ship with a face on its sails – wearing an eyepatch – before Coca-Cola’s account stopped responding.
Twitter has added a custom Coca-Cola-themed emoji next to instances of the hashtag #ShareaCoke:
Twitter will only be offering the feature to Coke and others as part of a package deal to its biggest clients that have already committed a certain amount of their ad budgets to Twitter. A typical move by big media companies is to offer sweeteners to major clients.
The San Francisco company worked with Coke for six months on the project and is currently talking to 10 of its biggest brand-name clients about getting in on the frenzy for winky faces and love-struck cats. A Coke spokesman wouldn't say how much the ad deal with Twitter was worth.
Snaps, a startup that aims to help advertisers and publishers navigate the booming mobile-messaging arena and consumers' growing predilection for using pictures over words, has recently raised $6.5 million in funding. It has already helped create digital stickers and emojis for marketers such as Burger King, Victoria's Secret, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Houston Rockets.
You won't find that emoji in Unicode... yet.
Hackaday has an article about a 3D advertising sign in Times Square.
Coca-Cola has updated their sign in Times Square, and this one has a mesmerizing 3D aspect to it, giving the spooky feeling you get from watching buildings curl up into the sky in the movie, Inception. That 3D is created by breaking the sign up into a 68’x42′ matrix of 1760 LED screens that can be independently extended out toward the viewer and retracted again. Of course, we went hunting for implementation details
The article looks at the available information on the display modules, and the control of the sign. It also has links to video of the sign in action from the designers, Radius displays
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @10:52AM
Some years later, it's discovered that the new sugar substitute actually causes cancer! Everyone is shocked.
(Score: 2) by lx on Friday September 08, @11:22AM (1 child)
What if we stop making everything sickly sweet? Are we all whiny toddlers?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @11:27AM
But if you did that, you would have to sell something with a taste.
That might require actual food ingredients. Supersweet is good because it covers up and dominates all the other flavors...
Sugar is cheap!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @11:28AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @11:29AM
What's the matter? Stevia not good enough for you? There's hardly any bitter, metallic aftertaste after you get used to it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @11:30AM
i need it the sweets!
