Most cycle-commuters will tell you cycling to work is the best way to get to and from work and it's probably doing you some good. However a recent major study, published in the British Medical Journal, suggests that the health benefits are staggering, slashing the risk of heart disease and cancer. FTFA:
Research has consistently shown that people who are less physically active are both more likely to develop health problems like heart disease and type 2 diabetes, and to die younger. Yet there is increasing evidence that physical activity levels are on the decline.
The problem is that when there are many demands on our time, many people find prioritising exercise difficult. One answer is to multi-task by cycling or walking to work. We've just completed the largest ever study into how this affects your health.
You can read an article here at The Conversation website and you the original research is here at the BMJ website.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday September 08, @12:32PM (3 children)
I used to commute by bicycle. I loved getting double duty -- exercise and transportation -- in the same hour.
But in city traffic, I found myself dodging cars on the average of once every two blocks. (Multiply that by 13 miles each way, per day...) No, I wasn't ignoring traffic laws or in the wrong place. Drivers simply don't expect to see bikes, so they don't.
I found myself arriving at work steaming with anger at yet another close call that I prevented. Often the driver still didn't see me even after I saved their vehicle from a collision due entirely to their rule-breaking and inattention. Failing to stop at a red light before entering the bike lane is the most common offense.
I had fantasies of attaching a nest of raw eggs to my helmet. When I had to swerve or stop abruptly, the eggs would keep going, marking the spot on the car where I would have hit if not for my evasive action.
Either the human controls the machine, or the machine controls the human. Thus self driving cars are incurably evil.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Friday September 08, @12:42PM
Cities are getting better though. I'm in Ottawa, Canada, and we now even have physically separate bike lanes. I'm imagine European cities are way ahead, and cities with better weather sure should be.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday September 08, @12:59PM
This is the appealing time saving part. But the experience of working out at my gym is better than your description of cycling, the showers take care of the whole "arrive at work all sweaty" aspect, the HVAC takes care of the whole "the weather is only good outdoors for cycling roughly two months per year", I can carry a laptop a little easier in my car than on a bike, etc.
There are weird aspects of the story. The implication is waving ones legs repetitively in a circular pattern magically scares away cancer much like the gravitational fields of distant planets when I was born somehow determine the course of my entire life. Obviously its more of a multi-step "bicycling to work can theoretically be good exercise although in practice it isn't for most people" "good exercise leads to good shape" "good shape leads to long life" therefore tenuously "bicycling to work prevents cancer". Although to be honest breathing in all those exhaust fumes for hours while working hard must be very bad, so the exercise effect must be extremely strong to over rule the exhaust fume effect.
As a business idea, someone could build a class A RV with a small gym inside it, and use it as a commuter's taxi. I'm actually kinda surprised stuff like this doesn't already exist. Aside from a RV with a gym inside it, I could see a spa with massages and hot tubs, maybe a gentlemans club. Mass transit currently means cheap smelly mobile homeless shelter, but it doesn't necessarily have to. First class mass transit COULD be a thing... I'd be happy as a start with first class bus accommodations merely meaning a clean on-bus restroom with restroom attendant, comfy seats with laptop desk, and maybe some kind of steward selling me icy cold bottled water or coffee when they're not cleaning.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday September 08, @01:04PM
Protected bike lanes make a big difference. The way Montreal does it works well: the cars park next to a stand-alone curb, or with a painted margin, and the bike lanes are between that and the sidewalk's curb. That way the parked cars constitute a metal wall between car and bike traffic, and the bikes don't infringe on pedestrian space.
Shared bike lanes don't work very well in my experience, because cars, taxis, cops, delivery vans treat the bike lane like a double-parking lane. Drivers are supposed to be ticketed for that. Last year I saw the Scofflaw Patrol's van doing the same thing.
Cycling with other bike commuters cuts down on the aggravations you experienced, however. As a group you have a lot greater visibility and the cars slow down much more. With a pack of multiple riders, taking off from red lights is never a problem because drivers won't plow through to do a right-hand turn (in the US).
Once you have sorted those matters out, cycling is really the best way to get to work. Because vehicular traffic has exploded so much, and because the actual distances the average commute cover are bike-able, the travel times are not too different. You do also lose a lot of weight and get much fitter. If you have to wear nice clothes in the office, take them in a backpack and change in the bathroom. If you're worried about arriving sweaty, don't ride so hard--it's a commute and not a race, and exercise clothes will help a lot.
When I commuted to work by bike, 17 miles each way, I had to wear a full suit in the office and managed it that way. There wasn't secure bike parking at my office or in my 3rd-floor apartment, so I got a foldable Dahon mountain bike off Craig's List and a bike bag with a shoulder strap. It would take 2-3 minutes upon arrival to fold up the bike, pop it into the bag, and ride the elevator up to my floor, where I stored the bag next to my chair at my station.
I see a lot of other people riding around now with after-market electric motors on their bikes, which seems like it would be an option for people who feel less physically able to bike. One parent at my kids' school has 5 kids and lives 1.5 miles away and he picks them up on his cargo bike, switches on the motor, and trucks them up the long hill home.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday September 08, @12:54PM (1 child)
(Only a bit more and this society will expect... nay, demand multitasking even during wank time)
Multitasking by cycling... if they provide a driverless bicycle, sure.
By walking.. yeah, right; From my, literary, neck of the woods to the office there are only 50km or so.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday September 08, @01:06PM
On another site I got into a big discussion about driverless cars means motorcycles (and by extension bicycles) won't be instant death machines as car drivers hitting two-wheelers seems to be a human problem not a technological problem, well, at least previous to the inevitable impact its not a technological problem "I never saw him" and all that. With that leading to the next idea that the only thing blocking a self driving motorcycle (or bicycle) is steer-by-wire. In that discussion nobody was aware of anything in a lab or shipping for "steer-by-wire" for motorcycles or bicycles. But if that's ever implemented via a huge and fast servo or stepper or something, a generation of electronics miniaturization later we'll have self driving motorcycles and bicycles, which is kind of weird to think about. The discussion pointed out that if autonomous cars and autonomous bicycles could cooperate to not kill the cyclist as often as happens now, two wheeling would be more popular. Its also interesting to think of an AI on a kids bicycle not allowing them to do stupid things or whatever the parents think would be fun to ban (going too far away, hanging out with the wrong kids, etc)
