Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Wind Turbine Manufacturers are Dipping Toes into Energy Storage Projects

posted by martyb on Friday September 08, @01:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the saving-on-smaller-transmission-line-cables dept.
Hardware Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Danish company Vestas Wind Systems is one of the biggest makers of wind turbines in the world, recently surpassing GE's market share in the US. But as the wind industry becomes more competitive, Vestas appears to be looking for ways to solidify its lead by offering something different. Now, the company says it's looking into building wind turbines with battery storage onsite.

According to a Bloomberg report, Vestas is working on 10 projects that will add storage to wind installations, and Tesla is collaborating on at least one of those projects. Vestas says the cooperation between the two companies isn't a formal partnership, and Tesla hasn't commented on the nature of its work with Vestas. But the efforts to combine wind turbines with battery storage offer a glimpse into how the wind industry might change in the future.

Because the wind doesn't blow all the time.

Original Submission


«  Magnitude 8+ Earthquake Hits Mexico
Wind Turbine Manufacturers are Dipping Toes into Energy Storage Projects | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.