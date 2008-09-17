17/09/08/0826202 story
from the got-to-start-somewhere dept.
France plans to pass legislation this year to phase out all oil and gas exploration and production on its mainland and overseas territories by 2040, becoming the first country to do so, according to a draft bill presented on Wednesday.
President Emmanuel Macron wants to make France carbon neutral by 2050 and plans to curb greenhouse gas emissions by leaving fossil fuels, blamed for contributing to global warming, in the ground.
Under the draft presented to cabinet, France will no longer issue exploration permits. The extension of current concessions will be gradually limited until they are phased out by 2040 - when France plans to end the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles.
A largely symbolic gesture, but sometimes symbols matter.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday September 08, @04:51PM (3 children)
A largely symbolic gesture, but sometimes symbols matter.
They either stop issuing E&P permits or they don't. Nothing symbolic about it...
(you need an E&P permit before you start drilling)
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Friday September 08, @05:13PM (1 child)
The point is that the current production is so low (1 or 2% of the country's usage), it doesn't really change much to stop drilling.
Savings from insulation/solar/wind/electric cars will offset the loss of production by an least order of magnitude.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday September 08, @05:39PM
TFA says they produce 6 million barrels per year. So, yeah, it's not going to save the planet by itself but it's still progress.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday September 08, @05:39PM
No, it's completely symbolic. It will have no real economic impact. It's not the same magnitude of decision of a country like, say Russia, saying they will stop oil and gas production. Although of course France will attempt to pass it off as similar, or even in the same galaxy of political economic decision making. 100% symbolic and really, kind of a joke. Point and laugh.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Friday September 08, @05:21PM (1 child)
As long as it is just France, it is probably fine. But civilization certainly still needs these fuels now, and setting an arbitrary date won't change whether they are needed in the future. So in 2040, France will be importing its petroleum products.
Global warming drum-beaters should take note of the fact that even if all vehicles were converted from oil-based fuels to something else, civilization would still need oil. Nearly all plastics* and most lubricants require oil to produce, and these are not things which even inherently require the release of CO2 into the atmosphere.
Will civilization have moved on from building things out of plastic by 2040? Hahahahahaha.
*The ones that don't use oil typically have crap properties for most uses.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday September 08, @05:37PM
Sequestering all that C02 into plastic would actually be a good thing from a global warming perspective.
