In a rare moment of sanity in the literary world, the manager of the late Sir Terry Pratchett's estate has followed the beloved author's wishes and destroyed the hard drive of the computer containing his unfinished works by crushing it with a steamroller. As many as ten unfinished works were on the drive, which, after being unsuccessfully steamrolled several times, was finally securely destroyed by being put through a rock crusher.
The pieces will be displayed at the Salisbury Museum as part of a Pratchett exhibition.
While I do, personally and professionally, mourn the loss of Sir Terry's remaining work; as a librarian navigating a publishing world increasingly dominated by the likes of James Patterson's literary mill, I applaud the Pratchett estate's willingness to defend him from a legacy of eternal "new releases" based on random back-of-a-napkin jottings and used-bubble-gum-wrapper sketches, as seems to be the industry norm these days.
Now, all they have to do is resist the no-doubt-considerable monetary lure of officially-licensed Terry Pratchett's Discworld (TM) novels.
That being said, what posthumous releases or ghostwritten literary sequels have you read and enjoyed? Also, do you consider any of those be considered worthy sequels or additions to the originals?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday September 08, @09:52PM
I believe Tolkien never wanted LotR to be filmed. He thought the medium could never do the creatures and scenery of middle earth justice. While there are aspects of Peter Jackson's interpretation that I disagree with, on the whole I think it's excellent, and I really do think that Tolkien might have reconsidered had he seen the end result. He died well before anyone even imagined what modern technology has now made possible.
(Score: 2) by isj on Friday September 08, @09:52PM
What do you mean by that?
If you're referring to the three movies (The Hogfather, The Colour of Magic, and Going Postal) I think those adaptation were fine. Reasonably close to the books while leaving out the cruft.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @09:58PM
Sure, let's celebrate the destruction of culture just because it was the guy's wishes.
No, this should be the impetus to develop a scanner that can reconstruct the data from a few feet away and through a glass case.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @10:00PM (1 child)
Brandon Sanderson's Wheel of Time books are better than Robert Jordan's.
I like the Tolkien "lost tales" and other curated releases because they are presented as unfinished work, so you can appreciate them for what they are.
My least favorite, coming from what would eventually be considered the YA genre, are the Oz books by Ruth Plumly Thompson, which have all the literary value of the Barnum and Bailey circus and are barely a shadow of the ones by L. Frank Baum.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday September 08, @10:04PM
On average, yes, but I think that the first book is the best of the series.
