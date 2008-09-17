from the pick-me dept.
Amazon will invest $5 billion in a second headquarters in a North American city outside of Seattle.
Amazon.com Inc. already has a sprawling Seattle headquarters that attests to its size and ambition. Now the world's largest online retailer plans to open a second North American campus -- dubbed HQ2 -- that Amazon says could be just as big as the existing one.
The company is asking local and state governments to submit proposals for a development that will likely cost more than $5 billion over the next 15 to 17 years and give the winning city or town an enormous economic boost. Amazon is already one of the biggest employers in Seattle and expects the new headquarters to house as many as 50,000 workers, many of them new hires. Cities have until next month to apply through a special website, and the company said it will make a final decision next year.
The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, quickly expressed interest. So did officials in Chicago; Philadelphia; Hartford, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; St. Louis; and Rhode Island, demonstrating that Amazon will wield a lot of leverage in making its choice.
"We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters," founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said in a statement. "Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs."
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-07/amazon-hunting-for-second-u-s-headquarters-to-host-50-000-staff
Will the new HQ be in the U.S.?
Additional coverage at Reuters, NPR, Business Wire and The Washington Post
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday September 08, @11:21PM
Miami and Houston are at the front of the list, after pointing out that Amazon is currently in a bad area: delivery of rain is just too slow.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 08, @11:30PM
Whaaaa! multi billion dollar crybaby welfare queens. any state or local government that submits a proposal should be immediately removed from office
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday September 08, @11:32PM
After billions in tax breaks given to Amazon by the State and the City, its just getting too expensive to live there. Then there is the regularly scheduled hugely disruptive street protests. There's a public shooting every day on the news. Every park is a shooting gallery of a different kind.
The streets and parks and underpasses are full of homeless, driven out of their apartments by rising prices, and taxed out of their homes by rising real estate taxes. (And homeless people in campers and decrepit motor homes imported from 5 states away by Seattle's liberal government).
What's a billionaire to do?
What's that you say? Tax the Rich??? [seattletimes.com]
Run, run away! Build me an escape route quick!!!
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
