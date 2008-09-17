Stories
India Boards the Hyperloop Bandwagon

Phoenix666 writes:

India is the latest nation to make plans for its own Hyperloop, with the south eastern state of Andhra Pradesh signing a deal with startup Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) to build a high-speed transport route between two of its major cities.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is just one of the startups working away on Elon Musk's futuristic transport concept. When fully realized, such a system would see passengers and cargo flung through near-vacuum tubes at around the speed of sound in specially designed capsules that could cut the travel time between Los Angeles and San Francisco to just 30 minutes.

[...] And now it is making a move in India. The agreement signed between HTT and the government of Andhra Pradesh aims to connect the city centers of Amaravati and Vijayawada, which take around an hour to travel between by car but would take just six minutes by Hyperloop. HTT will start with a six-month feasibility study in October looking at the cityscapes to determine the best route for its transport tubes. If all goes to plan, construction will begin thereafter.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by SanityCheck on Saturday September 09, @02:58AM (1 child)

    by SanityCheck (5190) on Saturday September 09, @02:58AM (#565477)

    What they really need is Hyper Loo. Maybe they should build plumbing pipes instead of the vacuum ones.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @03:29AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @03:29AM (#565485)

      as much as india seems like a third-world nation to many of us "westerners", their culture is far more advanced. to many in the far east, westerners are cavemen

      many indians lack running water and plumbing, but they still manage to exist with mere disgust by those in the west

      can you imagine what the west would deteriorate into without plumbing and electricity? "cavemen" would be putting it mildly

  • (Score: 2) by n1 on Saturday September 09, @04:17AM

    by n1 (993) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 09, @04:17AM (#565493) Journal

    It seems to me that Hyperloop means nothing, and is just the new name you can use for existing maglev train systems, but obviously you can't tap the Musk cultists for funding, or get millions in free marketing/pr if you admit that.

    Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced in March of 2016 that they would be using passive Inductrack systems for their titular Hyperloop.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inductrack [wikipedia.org]

    And let's not forget the actual 'hyperloop' as described by the whitepaper has only been tested on extremely limited and small scale prototypes and is in no way ready for commercial production.

