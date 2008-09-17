from the stock-up-on-oj-now dept.
[Ed note: for up-to-date info, see also: NOAA National Hurricane Center, Mike's Weather Page, windy.com, NWS - Hourly Weather Forecast Graph - Tampa, and NWS - Hourly Weather Forecast Graph - Miami.]
At 8:28AM September 5, Zero Hedge reported
Irma is now the [strongest] hurricane [ever] in the Atlantic basin, outside of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, in [US National Hurricane Center] records.
[...] meteorologist Eric Holthaus writes that Hurricane Irma is now expected to *exceed* the theoretical maximum intensity for a storm in its environment, or as he puts it "Redefining the rules".
[...] Irma's current path--headed straight for Florida--has prompted the state to prepare for the "catastrophic" system.
Unlike Harvey, which caused widespread damage, power outages and flooding and taking almost a fifth of U.S. oil refining capacity offline, Irma is a bigger threat to agriculture, with orange juice futures surging.
[...] Florida is the world's largest producer of orange juice after Brazil. About two-thirds of the state's citrus crop is located in the lower two-thirds of the peninsula.
[...] Airlines have canceled flights across the Caribbean and are adding planes to evacuate tourists, while cruise-line stocks have tumbled.
[...] Only three Category 5 hurricanes have hit the contiguous 48 U.S. states, [said Bob Henson, a meteorologist with Weather Underground:] The Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 that devastated the Florida Keys, Hurricane Camille in 1969, and Hurricane Andrew that cut across Florida in 1992. Andrew was originally classified as a Category 4 storm only to be upgraded years later after further analysis.
"It is obviously a rare breed", Henson said. "We are in rare territory."
At 12:37PM September 5, Heavy.com reported
The Florida governor has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Irma reaches a Category 5 storm. The Florida Keys are currently in the hurricane's path, although the storm remains unpredictable.
[...] Irma has [...] maximum sustained winds [of] 185 mph. It was moving west at 14 mph and is about 270 miles east of Antigua. The Florida Keys are in the projected path of the hurricane, according to September 4 late evening forecasts.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @12:20AM (5 children)
But . . . but . . . but . . . Rush Limbaugh told me the lib'rul media was exaggerating the hurricane for profit! And I believe him!
Excuse me, I'm not going to get into details because of security, but I have to leave now.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday September 09, @12:22AM (3 children)
And now is not the time to be talking global warming, young man
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/politics/scott-pruitt-hurricanes-climate-change-interview/index.html [cnn.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday September 09, @12:27AM (1 child)
Blerg. If one year's winter doesn't mean anything, one storm sure as shit doesn't. Anyone telling you otherwise is a partisan moron regurgitating the bullshit they swallowed earlier.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 09, @12:36AM
But, but, but, isn't each succeeding storm "most powerful ever" and and and - other stuff - blah blah blah - and uhhh, Al Gore - and something or other about doomsday and all that shit - and isn't it in the Bible too?
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Saturday September 09, @12:58AM
A bit like Each school massacre is not the right time to talk about the second amendment, but the frequency and intensity multi-year trend is oddly climbing.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @01:08AM
I just saw on the news that A) it already got downgraded to Category 4 and B) there were other hurricanes that had higher wind speed.
Climate Zealots love adjusting (lying) the data to prove their religion is infallible, but give it a fucking rest sometimes.
Reply to This
