The Market Mogul covers why the European Patent Office's (EPO) current patent filing system may be stifling innovation. Among many other reasons, the European Patent Office prioritizes the applications from large multinationals over smaller European businesses from any of 38 European nations. Not quite half of all European patent applications come from the EPO member states, followed by the US, Japan, China and South Korea. Another large point of contention caused by the EPO is their granting of software patents in direct violations of the European Patent Convention (EPC).

