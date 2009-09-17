Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Is European Patent Office Filing a Rigged Game in Europe?

posted by martyb on Saturday September 09, @02:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the register-early-and-often dept.
Techonomics

canopic jug writes:

The Market Mogul covers why the European Patent Office's (EPO) current patent filing system may be stifling innovation. Among many other reasons, the European Patent Office prioritizes the applications from large multinationals over smaller European businesses from any of 38 European nations. Not quite half of all European patent applications come from the EPO member states, followed by the US, Japan, China and South Korea. Another large point of contention caused by the EPO is their granting of software patents in direct violations of the European Patent Convention (EPC).

Original Submission


«  Facebook Admits Russian Ad Campaign on Divisive Social and Political Issues
Is European Patent Office Filing a Rigged Game in Europe? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by pTamok on Saturday September 09, @02:38PM

    by pTamok (3042) on Saturday September 09, @02:38PM (#565665)

    Techrights.org [techrights.org] has been covering what has been going on at the EPO for a while now. For some reason, I find it impossible to navigate the site itself, but the RSS feed [techrights.org] works simply and well for me.

    It makes for interesting/enlightening reading.

    I have no affiliation to the site.

(1)