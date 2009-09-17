17/09/09/0049249 story
posted by martyb on Saturday September 09, @04:28PM
from the being-taken-for-a-ride dept.
Order a Lyft in San Francisco and you may soon be able to catch a ride in a self-driving car. The ride-hailing company said Thursday it's partnered with autonomous vehicle software company Drive.ai to bring self-driving cars to the city's streets.
"Pilot programs like this are vital to build public awareness and familiarity with autonomous vehicle technology," Sameep Tandon, CEO of Drive.ai, said in a statement. "Together, we can take the next step in autonomous vehicles, from testing to deployment in real, urban environments."
Is San Francisco, with its many public transit options, the right place for this, or would LA make more sense?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @04:55PM
Either are fine by me, if anything goes wrong nothing important will be lost :D
