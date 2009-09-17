from the ignorance-is-bliss? dept.
Visiting Equifax's site to see if you're a victim of the recent data breach can require you to waive lawsuit rights:
By all accounts, the Equifax data breach is, as we reported Thursday, "very possibly the worst leak of personal info ever." The incident affects possibly as many as 143 million people.
But if you want to find out if your data might have been exposed, you waive your right to sue the Atlanta-based company. We're not making this up. The company has now published a website allowing consumers to input their last six digits of their Social Security numbers to find out.
Like most websites, at the bottom of this new site is a section called "Terms of Use." There, in paragraph 4, is bolded, uppercase text of note. It tells site visitors that you agree to waive your right to sue and instead must "resolve all disputes by binding, individual arbitration."
AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE ALL DISPUTES BY BINDING INDIVIDUAL ARBITRATION. PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE SECTION CAREFULLY BECAUSE IT AFFECTS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS BY REQUIRING ARBITRATION OF DISPUTES (EXCEPT AS SET FORTH BELOW) AND A WAIVER OF THE ABILITY TO BRING OR PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION, CLASS ARBITRATION, OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVE ACTION. ARBITRATION PROVIDES A QUICK AND COST EFFECTIVE MECHANISM FOR RESOLVING DISPUTES, BUT YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT IT ALSO LIMITS YOUR RIGHTS TO DISCOVERY AND APPEAL.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/09/are-you-an-equifax-breach-victim-you-must-give-up-right-to-sue-to-find-out/
We had three Soylentils send in notice of a major breach at Equifax. The company has a web site specifically for this breach: https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/.
Equifax Data Breach Could Affect 143 Million Americans
Equifax, one of the big three US consumer credit reporting agencies, says that criminals exploited a web application vulnerability to gain access to "certain files":
Equifax Inc. today announced a cybersecurity incident potentially impacting approximately 143 million U.S. consumers. Criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files. Based on the company's investigation, the unauthorized access occurred from mid-May through July 2017. The company has found no evidence of unauthorized activity on Equifax's core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases.
The information accessed primarily includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver's license numbers. In addition, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. consumers, and certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers, were accessed. As part of its investigation of this application vulnerability, Equifax also identified unauthorized access to limited personal information for certain UK and Canadian residents. Equifax will work with UK and Canadian regulators to determine appropriate next steps. The company has found no evidence that personal information of consumers in any other country has been impacted.
Is there a silver lining to this event?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @06:57PM
Somehow I doubt that part of the "agreement" is enforceable. This is a piece of information they are obligated to provide, I believe, and if so, attaching strings to provide the info seems strange. They like to put all sort of things into these agreements and they fully know that some (or many) of them would not stand up in court. It's not an accident that they always include "some parts of this agreement may not be legal in your jurisdiction, but that does not affect the rest" (or something similar).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @06:58PM
From the posted Terms of Use:
"TrustedID, Inc. ("TrustedID," "we," "us," "our"), an Equifax company, provides its products to you ("You," "Your") through various websites (including www.TrustedID.com) and its related applications and products (collectively, the "Product(s)" which term includes any new features, products and applications offered by us from time to time), subject to the following Terms of Use (as amended from time to time, the "Agreement").
YOU MUST ACCEPT THIS AGREEMENT BEFORE YOU WILL BE PERMITTED TO REGISTER FOR, USE OR PURCHASE ANY PRODUCT. BY REGISTERING ON THIS WEBSITE AND SUBMITTING YOUR ORDER, YOU ARE ACKNOWLEDGING ELECTRONIC RECEIPT OF, AND YOUR AGREEMENT TO BE BOUND BY, THIS AGREEMENT. YOU ALSO AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THIS AGREEMENT BY USING OR PAYING FOR OUR PRODUCTS OR TAKING OTHER ACTIONS THAT INDICATE ACCEPTANCE OF THIS AGREEMENT"
The terms only appear to apply if you continue with the silly TrustedID signup.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @07:01PM
This was confirmed by equifax and an AG not to be true. You won't waive your rights just by checking.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Saturday September 09, @07:06PM
Link?
And note that even if their PR department did say that, it isn't relevant. All that matters is the wording of the agreement itself. Nearly every written contract specifies that it constitutes the entire contract.
If they really wished to resolve the issue they should add a clarification to the terms document.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Saturday September 09, @07:03PM
Probably not intentional, if it is even worded in such a way that would remove your right. This is the kind of "terms" that you find on every big co. website these days. Arbitration clauses are just popular because of the way the law on them works.
More likely, it is just a standard form document meant to apply to disputes arising from the use of the site rather than prior events.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @07:14PM
Equifax's market cap is $17.5 billion dollars. If the company were completely liquidated to pay damages to all inured parties (143 million of them), then every plaintiff would receive about $100. But that doesn't include all of the legal fees, the effect of such a suit on Equifax's stock price, etc. It's not like Equifax is worth $17.5B because it has that much cash sitting in a vault somewhere.
The victims are basically screwed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @07:25PM
Include every financial institution (Visa, MC, AMEX, banks) that used their services to access your account without your permission and there's plenty of cash.
