from the plugging-electric-vehicles dept.
BMW is putting some big numbers to its electrification efforts. At a media event in Munich on Thursday ahead of next week's Frankfurt Motor Show, the automaker announced plans to bring to market at least 25 electrified vehicles by 2025 -- 13 of which will be fully electric. The new models are expected to be marketed through all of BMW AG's brands, including Mini and Rolls-Royce, but may also include BMW Motorrad, its motorbike division.
Most interestingly, Harald Krüger, BMW chairman of the board, revealed Tuesday that his company will show a four-door, pure-electric concept car in Frankfurt under its i sub-brand. The car will be designed to slot between its i3 electric urban runabout and i8 plug-in hybrid sports coupe. Few concrete details were revealed about the coming show car, but reading between the lines, it's clear that BMW is incubating a Tesla competitor -- likely a rival for the Model 3. The car's design is expected to be influenced by the Vision Next 100 (shown below), a futurethink concept vehicle designed to commemorate BMW's centennial.
Word from inside the executive circles at Ford is that they're gearing up to chase Tesla, too. How long before the last internal combustion engine production car rolls off the line, 5 years, 10 years, or 15?
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Saturday September 09, @09:48PM (1 child)
My money would go on 20+ years before last ICE engine powered car rolls off the line and at least thirty before availability of gasoline becomes an issue. I.e. somebody else's problem. Whether that gas is naturally derived from dinosaur fossils or synthetic is an open question. It is just too efficient at storing energy vs batteries.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 09, @10:11PM
We even still have developments in gasoline powered engines: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/08/09/0037255 [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @10:14PM
Their theme song awaits, courtesy of Judas Priest: "I'm watching all the time. I'm made of metal. My circuits gleam. I am perpetual. I keep the country clean. I'm elected electric spy. I'm protected electric i."
Reply to This