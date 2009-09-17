17/09/09/013227 story
Spotify and Hulu are teaming up to give US college students access to both companies' premium services for $4.99 a month. The new service is aptly called "Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu."
Spotify's announcement hints that this package is just the first of many bundles to come for the two services. This one pairs Spotify Premium, the company's ad-free music streaming service, with Hulu's Limited Commercials plan, which lets you stream current TV shows, movies and original content.
Meanwhile, torrents are free, and commercial-free--100% cheaper, 100% less suck.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday September 09, @11:35PM
It's the standard drugdealer-special -- hook 'em when they are young:ish, college kids are still kinda young, plus they are probably the biggest "pirates" on the market. By giving them this "super deal" they hope to create customer loyalty forever.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday September 09, @11:44PM
Believe me, you don't want to get sued over copyrights. It happened to me, over the eagle photo. To me, it was just a terrific photo. Which I used in my campaign. Which my campaign used. And the photographers sued over it. Willful infringement, they called it. Big, big hassle. Folks, you don't want that hassle. And you don't want to be like China. China engages in illegal export subsidies, prohibited currency manipulation, and rampant theft of intellectual property. They also have no real environmental or labor protections, further undercutting American workers. Just enforcing intellectual property rules alone could save millions of American jobs. You do the torrents, China can point at that. It makes me look bad. 🇺🇸
