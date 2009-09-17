Spotify and Hulu are teaming up to give US college students access to both companies' premium services for $4.99 a month. The new service is aptly called "Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu."

Spotify's announcement hints that this package is just the first of many bundles to come for the two services. This one pairs Spotify Premium, the company's ad-free music streaming service, with Hulu's Limited Commercials plan, which lets you stream current TV shows, movies and original content.