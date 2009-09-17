Stories
Warm Antarctic Caves Harbour Secret Life

posted by mrpg on Sunday September 10, @04:00AM
A secret world of animals and plants—including unknown species—may live in warm caves under Antarctica's glaciers, scientists said Friday.

The caves, hollowed out by steam from active volcanoes, are light and could reach temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), researchers said, raising the possibility of a whole ecosystem of flora and fauna deep beneath the frozen surface.

A study led by the Australian National University around Mount Erebus, an active volcano on Ross Island in Antarctica, showed extensive cave systems.

Lead researcher Ceridwen Fraser said forensic analyses of soil samples from the caves had revealed intriguing traces of DNA from algae, mosses and small animals.

77 degrees Fahrenheit is balmy. How long before homesteaders move in?

Also at BBC and Newsweek.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @04:24AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @04:24AM (#565855)

    A hybrid submersible and airborne drone with in situ genome sequencing, wireless data transmission, and a nuclear power source.

  • (Score: 2) by fliptop on Sunday September 10, @04:26AM

    by fliptop (1666) on Sunday September 10, @04:26AM (#565856) Journal

    Makes me think the Huygens probe should've been dropped on Enceladus instead of Titan.

    It's crackers to slip a rozzer the dropsy in snide.
