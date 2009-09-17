from the sounds-good dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
As Hurricane Irma's destructive path nears Florida, a sheriff is warning sex offenders to beware of officers checking IDs at shelters. But now people are worried the rules will also affect others with outstanding warrants.
[...] "If you go to a shelter for #Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed."
The sheriff explained the tweet further by writing on top of it, "If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail."
[...] RT America contacted the sheriff's office, and was told a public information officer would call back with further information.
Free pajamas and meals provided at no cost.
Source: Florida sheriff offers jail as 'secure shelter' for those with warrants fleeing Hurricane Irma
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Sunday September 10, @10:19AM
Arresting people with outstanding warrants is just standard workaday policing, regardless of time and location. Professional cops keep their mouths shut and go about their business. Buffoons and latter-day Wyatt Earps just make it more difficult for all concerned.
Why does this sheriff have to make it part of the media circus surrounding a natural disaster?
I should hope the good people of Polk County bounce this clown from office at the first opportunity.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @10:33AM (1 child)
I thought it was Polk County I remembered but it's the next one over, Pinellas County.
The sheriff's office had a rug in their entryway that for months none of the staff noticed said "In Dog We Trust". [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @10:36AM
http://www.google.com/search?q=Muphry's.Law [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent