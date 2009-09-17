Stories
Florida Sheriff Offers Jail as ‘Secure Shelter’ for Those With Warrants Fleeing Hurricane Irma

posted by mrpg on Sunday September 10, @10:01AM   Printer-friendly
As Hurricane Irma's destructive path nears Florida, a sheriff is warning sex offenders to beware of officers checking IDs at shelters. But now people are worried the rules will also affect others with outstanding warrants.

[...] "If you go to a shelter for #Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed."

The sheriff explained the tweet further by writing on top of it, "If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail."

[...] RT America contacted the sheriff's office, and was told a public information officer would call back with further information.

Free pajamas and meals provided at no cost.

Source: Florida sheriff offers jail as 'secure shelter' for those with warrants fleeing Hurricane Irma

  • (Score: 2) by Geezer on Sunday September 10, @10:19AM

    by Geezer (511) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 10, @10:19AM (#565918)

    Arresting people with outstanding warrants is just standard workaday policing, regardless of time and location. Professional cops keep their mouths shut and go about their business. Buffoons and latter-day Wyatt Earps just make it more difficult for all concerned.

    Why does this sheriff have to make it part of the media circus surrounding a natural disaster?

    I should hope the good people of Polk County bounce this clown from office at the first opportunity.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @10:33AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @10:33AM (#565919)

    I thought it was Polk County I remembered but it's the next one over, Pinellas County.

    The sheriff's office had a rug in their entryway that for months none of the staff noticed said "In Dog We Trust". [google.com]

    -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

