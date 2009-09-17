from the GNU-ruling dept.
A recent federal district court decision denied a motion to dismiss a complaint brought by Artifex Software Inc. ("Artifex") for breach of contract and copyright infringement claims against Defendant Hancom, Inc. based on breach of an open source software license. The software, referred to as Ghostscript, was dual-licensed under the GPL license and a commercial license. According to the Plaintiff, those seeking to commercially distribute Ghostscript could obtain a commercial license to use, modify, copy, and/or distribute Ghostscript for a fee. Otherwise, the software was available without a fee under the GNU GPL, which required users to comply with certain open-source licensing requirements. The requirements included an obligation to "convey the machine-readable Corresponding Source under the terms of this License" of any covered code. In other words, under the open source license option, certain combinations of proprietary software with Ghostscript are governed by the terms of the GNU GPL.
Plaintiff alleged that because Defendant did not have a commercial license for Ghostscript, its use and distribution of Ghostscript constituted consent to the terms of the GNU GPL, Section 9 of which states:
You are not required to accept this License in order to receive or run a copy of the Program...However, nothing other than this License grants you permission to propagate or modify any covered work. These actions infringe copyright if you do not accept this License. Therefore, by modifying or propagating a covered work, you indicate your acceptance of this License to do so.
Plaintiff further alleged that Hancom failed to comply with key provisions of the GNU GPL, including the requirement to distribute the source code for Hancom's software.
Hancom responded to these allegations with three arguments. First, it alleged Plaintiff failed to state a claim for breach of contract and that any such claim is preempted by copyright law. Second, it alleged Plaintiff's copyright claim must be dismissed in part because Plaintiff has failed to allege that Defendant committed a predicate act in the United States. Finally, Defendant moved to strike portions of the relief sought in the complaint.
The Court rejected all three arguments. On the first issue, the court stated: "Defendant contends that Plaintiff's reliance on the unsigned GNU GPL fails to plausibly demonstrate mutual assent, that is, the existence of a contract. Not so. The GNU GPL, which is attached to the complaint, provides that the Ghostscript user agrees to its terms if the user does not obtain a commercial license." The Court added: "Plaintiff's allegations of harm are also adequately pled. Plaintiff plausibly alleges that Defendant's use of Ghostscript without obtaining a commercial license or complying with GNU GPL deprived Plaintiff of the licensing fee, or alternatively, the ability to advance and develop Ghostscript through open-source sharing. Indeed, as the Federal Circuit has recognized, there is harm which flows from a party's failure to comply with open source licensing: "[t]he lack of money changing hands in open source licensing should not be presumed to mean that there is no economic consideration" because "[t]here are substantial benefits, including economic benefits, to the creation and distribution of copyrighted works under public licenses that range far beyond traditional license royalties."
[...] This case highlights the need to understand and comply with the terms of open source licenses. Many companies use open source without having adequate open source usage policies or understanding of the legal risks of using open source. As this case highlights one of the key risks with using open source is that in certain circumstances, a company may be required to release the source code for its proprietary software based on usage of open source code in the software. It also highlights the validity of certain dual-licensing open source models and the need to understand when which of the options apply to your usage. If your company does not have an open source policy or has questions on these issues, it should seek advice.
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @06:55PM (2 children)
Offering both the commercial and GPL is probably the most liberal offer one can make (no, MIT and PD are not as liberal because somebody can close up the source and that is anarchy not freedom), so, non compliance is a bad move, that any serious company should avoid. (no, corporations are not serious company, they are the mob).
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @07:03PM (1 child)
Under dual licensing, someone can still close up the source code in exactly the same way that one could with the MIT license or with Public Domain work; there is no difference, except that dual licensing involves some kind of exchange to make it all OK.
The word "anarchy" does not mean what you think it means; it means "without a ruler".
Your context gives me no clue as to what you mean by "anarchy", but I'll note for the benefit of others that "anarchy" does not imply a lack of order, it just implies a lack of imposition: People can agree to interact in a certain way without being forced—indeed, most of the productive world exists in a state of anarchy; it's why the West has been so spectacularly good at creating wealth, because each individual has largely been able to pursue his own interests through voluntary interaction with others.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Sunday September 10, @07:37PM
Right. The licensee pays for the privilege of a closed source license. The author explicitly does this to discourage closed source while still allowing it. It's a perfect balance in my opinion. It's only fair that if you want to sell open code minus the open part, you have to pay for that privilege. The GPL is probably the best license to go this route because the GPL guards the open code against commercial exploitation.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Sunday September 10, @07:12PM (1 child)
In the code that I write for work, I am very careful to avoid all copyleft licenses like the GPL. MIT, BSD, MPL, and related licenses are great. They let me use open source software (mainly a Linear Algebra package and an XML parser) without having to open source my company's code. They only require a license notice to be distributed along with our software, which is fair enough.
I can admire RMS's commitment to his principles, but I don't see non-free software as necessarily morally evil. That said, I'm glad this case is turning out the way it is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @07:37PM
I see it this way:
If you're profiting off of the generous free work done by others, you have the societal and moral obligation to make any improvements or modifications made on the code freely available for the public good. You're essentially standing on the shoulders of giants, and it doesn't hurt to become that very giant yourself upon whom others may stand on and continue to improve the quality of products we produce.
I see GPL more as a symptom of a toxic intellectual property litigation culture, not as a trendy meme in legalese.
