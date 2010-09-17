17/09/10/0155230 story
posted by martyb on Sunday September 10, @01:59AM
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association reports that Jerry Pournelle died on September 8 at age 84. The article didn't list the cause of death.
He was the first winner of the "Best New Writer" category of the Campbell award, and was a former president of the SFWA, a writer's guild.
I thought his best stuff was his Niven collaborations, like A Mote in God's Eye. What was your favorite?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 10, @02:02AM
I read his writing in the Byte Magazine - didn't know anything about his SF career.
(Score: 1) by Tara Li on Sunday September 10, @02:17AM
Over all, I really liked his individual work, especially the CoDominium Universe. However, my favorite single book is actually a collaboration - Oath of Fealty. It, and thinking about the movie version of Logan's Run, made me realize that actually, that grimdark super-crowded urban thing that first caught my attention in Soylent Green (though I'm fairly sure it started before that) just wasn't really that necessary.
