A trade magazine, http://www.todaysmotorvehicles.com/article/5-myths-about-connected-cars/ ran this article by Shaun Kirby, Cisco Consulting CTO, "5 Myths About Connected Cars". Haven't read anything this funny all year, some clips include:

Myth: Securing connected cars requires breakthroughs in security technology. Fact: Connected cars are extremely complex, with many sensors, computers, and networks, along with an ever-growing list of features. Fortunately, technologies already exist that have proven effective in securing some of the largest enterprise information technology (IT) infrastructures. Existing technologies are well equipped to keep drivers and their data safe now and into the future.

...and this one, the punch line at the end had me rolling in the aisle:

Myth: Automakers are responsibile for securing connected cars. Fact: The vehicle manufacturer is just one link in the security chain. Multiple tiers of suppliers, dealerships, developers of aftermarket devices and services, regulatory bodies, and other industries creating devices and services that interact with connected cars are all responsible for keeping cars and drivers safe and secure. It is especially important for third parties who provide connected car applications to have secure infrastructures. For instance, a mall operator installing vehicle-to-infrastructure units to guide heavy traffic to optimal parking spots will need to ensure that all the proper security controls are in place.