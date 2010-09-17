from the you-can't-make-this-stuff-up dept.
A trade magazine, http://www.todaysmotorvehicles.com/article/5-myths-about-connected-cars/ ran this article by Shaun Kirby, Cisco Consulting CTO, "5 Myths About Connected Cars". Haven't read anything this funny all year, some clips include:
Myth: Securing connected cars requires breakthroughs in security technology.
Fact: Connected cars are extremely complex, with many sensors, computers, and networks, along with an ever-growing list of features. Fortunately, technologies already exist that have proven effective in securing some of the largest enterprise information technology (IT) infrastructures. Existing technologies are well equipped to keep drivers and their data safe now and into the future.
...and this one, the punch line at the end had me rolling in the aisle:
Myth: Automakers are responsibile for securing connected cars.
Fact: The vehicle manufacturer is just one link in the security chain. Multiple tiers of suppliers, dealerships, developers of aftermarket devices and services, regulatory bodies, and other industries creating devices and services that interact with connected cars are all responsible for keeping cars and drivers safe and secure.
It is especially important for third parties who provide connected car applications to have secure infrastructures. For instance, a mall operator installing vehicle-to-infrastructure units to guide heavy traffic to optimal parking spots will need to ensure that all the proper security controls are in place.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday September 11, @06:43AM (1 child)
How would third parties add all this value if the car was secure?
They'll all be perfectly upright and rest assured, mr auto maker, they will worry about security so you don't have to.
Thanks, yeah, this was a riot.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 11, @06:50AM
Not to mention that the cars are almost certainly going to run 100% non-free proprietary user-subjugating software. Have fun with all the spying, digital restrictions management, and backdoors! To some extent, these problems already exist in current vehicles, but I imagine the problem will only get worse from here on.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 11, @07:12AM
I cannot see anything wrong with the first quoted one. We indeed know how a connected car could be made safe: Don't allow remote access to security-critical features, physically separate anything security critical from anything connected to the network, use encryption and cryptographic authentication, and provide direct connections with the users instead of passing the data through the cloud.
Of course we also know perfectly well that those measures won't be ever applied.
Reply to This