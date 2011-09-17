The semi-private BitTorrent tracker Demonoid returned from the ashes earlier this year and is slowly rebuilding its community. The site's founder, who's back in charge once again, is working on a new and improved version of the site and hopes Demonoid will one day return to its former glory.

Demonoid has been around for well over a decade but the site is not really known for having a stable presence.

Quite the opposite, the torrent tracker has a 'habit' of going offline for weeks or even months on end, only to reappear as if nothing ever happened.

Earlier this year the site made another one if its trademark comebacks and it has been sailing relatively smoothly since then. Interestingly, the site is once again under the wings of a familiar face, its original founder Deimos.

Deimos decided to take the lead again after some internal struggles. "I gave control to the wrong guys while the problems started, but it's time to control stuff again," Deimos told us earlier.

Since the return a few months back, the site's main focus has been on rebuilding the community and improving the site. Some may have already noticed the new logo, but more changes are coming, both on the front and backend.

"The backend development is going a bit slow, it's a big change that will allow the server to run off a bunch of small servers all over the world," Deimos informs TorrentFreak.

"For the frontend, we're working on new features including a karma system, integrated forums, buddy list, etc. That part is faster to build once you have everything in the back working," he adds.