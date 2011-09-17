17/09/11/1648250 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday September 11, @10:41PM
from the clever-lawyers dept.
Dr. Lowe has scary patent news. Allergan's patent on Restasis is being questioned in court.
Last December, the US Patent Office granted an inter partes review of the relevant patents, a decision that did not go down well with Allergan or its investors. That form of patent review has been around since 2011 and the America Invents Act, and its purpose is specifically for prior art objections to a granted patent.
Looks bad for Allergan, but then they got sneaky. They transferred the patent rights to St. Regis Mohawk Indian Nation. Why? The Indian Nation is a sovereign nation, and our patent laws don't apply to them.
Scary stuff.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ants_in_pants on Monday September 11, @10:44PM
They're sovereign until the government decides it doesn't have to honor treaties with brown people for the umpteenth time.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 11, @11:24PM
Ants nailed it.
The reservation west of Buffalo was making a killing with cigarette sales after New York did the progressive thing, and taxed cigarettes at insane rates. The same progressive crowd who wanted to prohibit cigarettes and tobacco use went crazy.
Senecas Clash With Police Over Tax Ruling
Published: July 17, 1992
CATTARAUGUS INDIAN RESERVATION, N.Y., July 16— A tax war between Seneca Indians and New York State grew more divisive today as Indians dropped burning tires off a highway overpass and clashed with state police.
Thirteen protesters were arrested and at least four state troopers were injured, including the force's commander in western New York.
About 200 Indians began burning tires and other debris about 7 P.M. Wednesday to protest taxes the state wants to impose on the sale of gasoline and cigarettes at reservations.
About midnight, protesters started throwing burning debris from an overpass onto the Gov. Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, which borders the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation 30 miles southwest of Buffalo. 30-Mile Stretch Closed
http://www.nytimes.com/1992/07/17/nyregion/senecas-clash-with-police-over-tax-ruling.html [nytimes.com]
1996 JR’s Smokeshop begins internet sales of tobacco products on the Cattaraugus Territory. Western Door Enterprises begins internet sales of tobacco products on the Allegany Territory.
1997 The Onöndowa'ga:' protest New York State’s attempt to collect sales tax on the Allegany and Cattaraugus Territories. They “shut down” Routes 17 and 90 on those territories in protest. The protest ends without serious injuries. The state backs off on the collection of state taxes.
https://www.senecamuseum.org/Educators/Seneca-History-Timeline.aspx [senecamuseum.org]
https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/ag-schneiderman-sues-major-contraband-cigarette-dealers-evading-state-taxes [ny.gov]
http://feathernews.blogspot.com/2008/10/nyc-mayor-sues-to-stop-cigarette-sales.html [blogspot.com]
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Monday September 11, @10:45PM
Given that a patent review would have been approved by a court.. and the owner has now blocked that from happening... is there some sort of recourse for the original court to rule that they are in contempt as they are clearly blocking the courts order to investigate this?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday September 11, @10:55PM
From the article:
Corporations have been pulling slimy tricks like this for ages, East Texas comes to mind. There's not much difference between paying some Indian tribe off and filing cases in East Texas.
IANAL but it looks to me that the whole patent system is set up so that those with the deepest pockets get what they want.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 11, @10:48PM
It won't matter. A "United States Patent" is only valid in the United States (go figure...
So, either they have just made the patent worthless, because for the same reason that the US laws don't apply to the St. Regis Mohawk Nation, the St. Regis Mohawk Nation's laws (they likely have no patent laws anyway) don't apply to the United States. Or, the "owner" of the patent is the indian nation, but it is still a patent in the United States, and still subject to United States laws. (I.e., the owner of the patent rights is not who/what determines the rules the patent plays under).
So trying to avoid US Patent laws can't be why the patent was transferred. There must be some other reason the owner did this.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Monday September 11, @11:44PM
Agreed.
Unless the owner is an idiot. Which is not impossible.
Or the owner thinks they'll get away with it, because the people chasing them are idiots. Which is also not impossible.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Mykl on Monday September 11, @11:50PM
Because if you take the St. Regis Mohawk Nation to court for any reason you're objectively a racist.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday September 11, @10:50PM
[editors, fix Allergen/Allergan, thanks]
Definitely a smart if extremely stinky move.
In a country where the white supremacists have been a bit exalted recently, is there now an Indian threat, or is it the Indians to the rescue of businesses against bad judges? Watch heads explode live today!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 11, @11:34PM
Allergen, noun, any substance, often a protein, that induces an allergy. Common allergens include pollen, grasses, dust, pharmaceuticals, and some corporations that make them.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday September 11, @10:51PM
Not as fast as purported, but pretty fast nonetheless [discovery.com]. An "Allergen" that triggers that kind of response can just ride the wave.
