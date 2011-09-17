17/09/11/2126239 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 12, @02:11PM
from the and-less-radioactive dept.
Energy from offshore wind in the UK will be cheaper than electricity from new nuclear power for the first time.
The cost of subsidies for new offshore wind farms has halved since the last 2015 auction for clean energy projects
Two firms said they were willing to build offshore wind farms for a subsidy of £57.50 per megawatt hour for 2022-23.
This compares with the new Hinkley Point C nuclear plant securing subsidies of £92.50 per megawatt hour.
Nuclear firms said the UK still needed a mix of low-carbon energy, especially for when wind power was not available.
Both nuclear and wind receive subsidies, but for the first time wind is coming to market with less, so providing the same electricity with less cost to the public than nuclear.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday September 12, @02:35PM (1 child)
With the global warming, which is NOT a real thing by the way and no amount of science/reality will convince me otherwise, the winds will probably pick up (but don't ask Floridians about that, they don't know ANYTHING about high winds) and make wind power even more affordable.
But, probably not. Because there is no global warming.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 12, @03:06PM
Poe's law warning, you're being too subtle for S/N.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday September 12, @02:51PM (1 child)
The "£57.50" isn't a subsidy of that amount. It's a guaranteed price. That's all the wind farm operator will receive.
Unless, of course, somehow, electricity from other sources is free. That would make it a subsidy. Is electricity from other sources free?
The summary is a blatant misrepresentation of the article and both Phoenix666 and Fnord666 should be ashamed of themselves (or are they really one person?).
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 12, @03:16PM
Guaranteed price on a demand/supply market can act as subsidies, if the price falls lower than that (which is likely, especially with the increase of supply). More or less, that guaranteed RoI, i.e. a safety net for the developer.
What's also interesting:
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Tuesday September 12, @02:53PM
Cheaper per kW installed power, cheaper per kWh produced power, cheaper per kWh produced power including balancing expenses?
