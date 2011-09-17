Stories
Thanks to the DEA and Drug War, Your Prescription Records Have Zero Expectation of Privacy

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 12, @03:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the another-brick-in-the-wall dept.
Digital Liberty

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

How private are your medical records? You'd think they'd be pretty damn private, considering Congress specifically passed a law regulating the disclosure of these sensitive records. Some states feel the same way, extending even greater privacy protections to things like prescription records.

[...] Seems pretty locked down, but as Leslie Francis and John Francis point out at the Oxford University Press blog, federal law enforcement agencies have undone both Congressional protections and state protections.

Utah's requirement for a warrant conflicts with the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA), which permits the DEA to issue administrative subpoenas for information relating to individuals suspected of violations of the CSA. According to a US Department of Justice report, administrative subpoenas may be issued by the agency without judicial oversight and without the showing of probable cause that would be required for a warrant.

When states provide more protections to residents than the federal government's willing to grant, it's often the state laws that lose, especially when controlled substances are involved. Such is the case here, at least so far. The DEA demanded the release of patient info/prescription records without a warrant, something forbidden by Utah law. The state objected to the DEA's records demand. The DEA responded by flexing its considerable federal muscle.

The DEA countered with the Supremacy Clause: valid federal laws are superior to conflicting state laws.

The court ended up agreeing with the DEA: patient info and prescription records aren't afforded additional privacy protections, no matter what HIPAA/state laws have to say about the matter.

Source: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170903/13310738148/thanks-to-dea-drug-war-your-prescription-records-have-zero-expectation-privacy.shtml

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday September 12, @03:56AM

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Tuesday September 12, @03:56AM (#566532)

    Well, the DEA is the agency that tried to murder a student by starving him to death. [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday September 12, @04:24AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Tuesday September 12, @04:24AM (#566541)

    Blame the Supreme Court Justices who decided Katz v. United States. Without this decision, and the ones that followed it, medical (and many other kinds of) data would be protected by the 4th Amendment.

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday September 12, @04:29AM

    by Arik (4543) on Tuesday September 12, @04:29AM (#566545)
    There is no authorization in the constitution for drug laws or enforcement, so there is no valid law there to trump the state statute.

    But we quit pretending to follow the constitution a long time ago, didn't we?
  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 12, @04:38AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday September 12, @04:38AM (#566547) Journal

    Then they should argue against the validity of federal law. Unless prohibition is part of the constitution, as it was at one time, it should be declared invalid. These laws stand because there is little to no resistance. Apparently, lack of resistance can be taken as consent, as is reelection of 97% of congress every season. So, unless people stand up, these laws will stand.

