from the another-brick-in-the-wall dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
How private are your medical records? You'd think they'd be pretty damn private, considering Congress specifically passed a law regulating the disclosure of these sensitive records. Some states feel the same way, extending even greater privacy protections to things like prescription records.
[...] Seems pretty locked down, but as Leslie Francis and John Francis point out at the Oxford University Press blog, federal law enforcement agencies have undone both Congressional protections and state protections.
Utah's requirement for a warrant conflicts with the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA), which permits the DEA to issue administrative subpoenas for information relating to individuals suspected of violations of the CSA. According to a US Department of Justice report, administrative subpoenas may be issued by the agency without judicial oversight and without the showing of probable cause that would be required for a warrant.
When states provide more protections to residents than the federal government's willing to grant, it's often the state laws that lose, especially when controlled substances are involved. Such is the case here, at least so far. The DEA demanded the release of patient info/prescription records without a warrant, something forbidden by Utah law. The state objected to the DEA's records demand. The DEA responded by flexing its considerable federal muscle.
The DEA countered with the Supremacy Clause: valid federal laws are superior to conflicting state laws.
The court ended up agreeing with the DEA: patient info and prescription records aren't afforded additional privacy protections, no matter what HIPAA/state laws have to say about the matter.
Source: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170903/13310738148/thanks-to-dea-drug-war-your-prescription-records-have-zero-expectation-privacy.shtml
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday September 12, @03:56AM
Well, the DEA is the agency that tried to murder a student by starving him to death. [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday September 12, @04:24AM
Blame the Supreme Court Justices who decided Katz v. United States. Without this decision, and the ones that followed it, medical (and many other kinds of) data would be protected by the 4th Amendment.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday September 12, @04:29AM
But we quit pretending to follow the constitution a long time ago, didn't we?
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 12, @04:38AM
Then they should argue against the validity of federal law. Unless prohibition is part of the constitution, as it was at one time, it should be declared invalid. These laws stand because there is little to no resistance. Apparently, lack of resistance can be taken as consent, as is reelection of 97% of congress every season. So, unless people stand up, these laws will stand.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This