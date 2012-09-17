Stories
DNA Proves Fearsome Viking Warrior Was a Woman

posted by martyb on Tuesday September 12, @11:05AM   Printer-friendly
Phoenix666 writes:

DNA proves fearsome Viking warrior was a woman:

A 10th century Viking unearthed in the 1880s was like a figure from Richard Wagner's Ride of the Valkyries: an elite warrior buried with a sword, an ax, a spear, arrows, a knife, two shields, and a pair of warhorses. [...] a new study published today in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology finds that the warrior was a woman—the first high-status female Viking warrior to be identified. Excavators first uncovered the battle-ready body among several thousand Viking graves near the Swedish town of Birka, but for 130 years, most assumed it was a man—known only by the grave identifier, Bj 581. [...] Now, the warrior's DNA proves her sex, suggesting a surprising degree of gender balance in the Vikings' violent social order.

Her name was Lagertha.

Reference: Charlotte Hedenstierna-Jonson, et. al., A female Viking warrior confirmed by genomics, American Journal of Physical Anthropology, DOI: 10.1002/ajpa.23308

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday September 12, @11:14AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday September 12, @11:14AM (#566679) Homepage Journal

    Her identifier was Bj..... Nice one! ;)

    Pretty cool. My wife would have been a warrior: raise the kids, kill some dude, clean my axe (nudge nudge say no more!)

  • (Score: 1, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday September 12, @11:28AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday September 12, @11:28AM (#566683) Homepage Journal

    Feminists would still have hated it. They didn't have special, lower standards on viking raiding parties. You can bet your sweet ass that Lagertha earned every bit of status she had.

  • (Score: 1) by Spelli on Tuesday September 12, @12:04PM

    by Spelli (6123) on Tuesday September 12, @12:04PM (#566698)

    How does that fit into the feminist/SJW agenda that there is no biological difference between men and women? There is no way DNA can prove sex!

